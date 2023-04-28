Weldon Village Academy is on track to open in September

Building work at a brand new school near Corby is almost complete – and it’s on track to open its doors in September.

Weldon Village Academy, which is designed to ease pressure on Corby’s ongoing secondary school place squeeze, is being opened by Meridian Trust.

The school will eventually provide education for 1,500 11 to 18-year-olds from around Corby, Weldon and the surrounding areas.

Weldon Village Academy is on the outskirts of Corby and will cater for children from across the area

The academy will initially welcome year seven students only in September 2023 and will grow year-on-year until it reaches full capacity in 2029.

Principal Matt Norris said: "We are so looking forward to bringing this magnificent school to the local area and I’m thrilled with the progress the builders have made.”

With just a few places remaining for September 2023, parents of year six children who are yet to secure a secondary school place are encouraged to apply directly via the school's website.

Mr Norris added, "I know there are a lot of very excited families who can't wait for their children to start with us in September."

Mr Norris acknowledged that the application process for students has been a little confusing for some due to the school being new. As a result, some families were unaware that they could apply directly to Weldon Village Academy.

He added: “We hope that the last few spaces will be filled once people realise the opportunity is still available for the next academic year. Please get in touch with us directly if you are interested.”

The building boasts three floors, including great facilities for sports, science, technology, dance, and media.

Weldon Village Academy is the thirteenth secondary school in Meridian Trust, a successful multi-academy trust which includes The Ferrers School, Nene Park Academy, Greater Peterborough UTC and Stamford Welland Academy.

Executive principal Sarah Wilson said: “I’m pleased to see the progress being made at Weldon Village Academy and am confident that it will be an outstanding addition to our family of schools in Meridian Trust.

“The facilities and exceptional teaching staff, under the principal’s leadership, will provide a fantastic education for the young people of the Corby area and the surrounding areas.”

