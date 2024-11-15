Up to two hunderd 'absolutely stunned' workers could lose jobs as Little Moons Kettering factory considers closure
Little Moons opened less than a year ago at Cransley Park and was said to be a key part of the growth of the popular ice cream brand, which is stocked at all major UK supermarkets.
But yesterday, as exclusively revealed by the Northants Telegraph this morning, the firm told staff it was looking to close the manufacturing plant and making workers redundant. Although the company didn’t reveal the scale of potential redundancies, a source has now told this newspaper that around 200 workers could lose their jobs.
The insider said: “We were all called to a meeting where we were informed that the business is going to begin a consultation period with a likely outcome of the factory being shut down and everyone being out of work in the new year.
"We were essentially asked to clear our lockers and get out.”
Another worker said: “Honestly we were absolutely stunned. It’s just come from nowhere. We thought the company was doing well and we can’t really understand the thinking behind it.”
Last night, a Little Moons statement said: “Little Moons led a robust assessment of its business to ensure operational efficiency that will facilitate a stable and profitable future.
“This has resulted in proposed structural changes across the whole business: how we go to market, manufacture and support the business. And this does include exploring the viability of shutting down the factory in Kettering and consolidating its operations back into Park Royal and Wembley.
“These proposals may lead to job losses and staff affected by the proposal have been informed and are being formally consulted before any final decision is taken. “We understand the uncertainty and impact that this will have on the people in our team. We are committed to an open and fair consultation process that will happen at pace to give people the clarity they need and deserve. We will look to mitigate for redundancy risk by not backfilling vacant roles where they exist or giving people the opportunity to consider new roles.
“We are optimistic about the future growth prospects of Little Moons and these proposed changes will help us to realise that success.”
