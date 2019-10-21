Tata Steel pays for new bins at Corby flytipping hotspot

A litter and fly tipping hotspot on a Corby industrial estate has been cleaned up after the council and Tata Steel joined forced in a crackdown.

Parts of Longcroft Road, which is close to the Little Stanion housing development, had become an eyesore after being used as a regular place for illegal flytipping.

But the area has now been tidied up after Corby Council’s shared streetscene service, together with Tata Steel which owns nearby land, went into action. They have carried out a series of clean-ups and also installed a series of large rubbish bins along the route.

A council spokesman said: “The area has parked lorries on a regular basis, and suffers with regular fly tipping. Local residents, councillors and Tata Steel have worked together to tackle this hotspot area, regularly undertaking community clean ups as well as weekly visits from the shared service team.

“Further improvements have been made in partnership with Tata Steel by providing eight new large capacity bins along this stretch of road. Maintenance of the bins will be carried out by the shared service team on a frequent schedule, along with regular monitoring to ensure the provisions are adequate and no other issues are highlighted.”

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “Corby and Kettering councils’ shared service teams are committed to making cleaner boroughs, so working with Tata Steel is welcome news to try and rectify the issue at Longcroft Road. A big thank you to Tata for providing the bins and I look forward to seeing the difference they will make.”

Tata Steel’s property manager Yvonne McLetchie said: “We have experienced significant issues with fly tipping in this area over the years, which has cost quite a considerable amount of money to deal with. We have been consistently working with the Corby & Kettering Shared Service Team and Little Stanion Parish Council to resolve this ongoing issue.

“When asked by Amanda McDade from the Corby & Kettering Shared Service team if Tata Steel would fund the eight large capacity bins along the stretch of long croft road, we felt this was a step in the right direction and a great preventative measure in combating the fly tipping issues experience within this area. We are very pleased with the bins are in place and can only hope they are utilised as they are intended and go a very long way to ensuring Long Croft road is a pleasant place to use.”

The move has been welcomed by Stanion Parish Council.

Chairman Cllr Chris Horsman said: “The village is very grateful to Tata Steel for funding the larger waste bins on Longcroft Road. The lorries travelling to and from the Euro Hub have increased in number, so the larger bins will be a welcome addition and help keep the road looking tidy. We are also grateful to the Street Cleansing department of Corby and Kettering for making it happen and for ensuring the bins will be regularly emptied”