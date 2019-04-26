Second Royal honour for Corby company in five years

There is a royal celebration at a Corby company after it won its second Queen’s Award in five years.

Company Shop Group, based in Earlstrees Industrial Estate in Princewood Road, has been named winner of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for sustainable development.

The company, which is the UK’s largest redistributor of surplus food and household products, was praised for its significant commercial success and positive benefits for society, the economy and the environment.

It is the same category that secured the royal honour for the firm in 2015.

The new award comes after the company enjoyed a year of growth during which it increased the amount of surplus it redistributed by eight per cent and returned more than £16.5 million to the industry for the surplus it purchased.

John Marren, founder and chairman, said: “It is an absolute honour to receive our second Queen’s Award, which is reflective of our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our guiding principle of being a business which is a force for social good.”

The company redistributes surplus products through its network of membership-only superstores, staff shops on manufacturing sites, and Community Shops.