Rushden dealership motors ahead with sales award triumph

A Rushden-based car dealership is celebrating after a prestigious triumph at a national awards.

Croyland Car Megastore, of Northampton Road, scooped the sales team of the year title at the Motor Trader Industry Awards.

Croyland Car Megastore General Manager Mark Swindells and the Croyland team with the award for Sales Team of the Year.

Croyland’s General Manager, Mark Swindells, said: “To win this award is such an achievement for Croyland, and it’s a testament to our team’s consistent hard work and dedication to their roles.

“Congratulations go out to the brilliant team who make up Croyland.”

The dealership’s low staff turnover was highlighted during the judging process alongside Croyland’s high ratio of repeat custom.

The awards dinner was hosted by Alexander Armstrong, presenter of the TV quiz show Pointless.