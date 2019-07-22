Record profits for Northamptonshire logistics firm in face of turbulent times

A logistics operator employing 120 people in Northamptonshire has seen its profits and turnover soar to a record high.

Europa Worldwide Group, with bases at Grange Park and Rushden, says profits rose by 62 per cent to £5.2 million last year compared to £3.2 million the previous year.

Turnover increased by 25 per cent to £180 million for 2018 compared to £144 million in 2017.

The specialist road, air and sea, warehouse and showfreight operator says the financial performance is the best in its 50 years of trading.

Andrew Baxter, managing director of the firm, which operates across 16 sites in the UK, said: “Despite a turbulent year for the logistics sector as a whole, Europa is winning with its determination to succeed and innovative approach.

“Going forward, investment in services, new partnerships, new offices and new members of staff are our priority.

“This year we have already celebrated a significant number of new business wins and acquired some of the trade and assets of Menzies Response to add to our growing portfolio.

“Ahead of Brexit, we are on the front foot, having invested £2 million at our Dartford HQ to be Brexit-ready.”