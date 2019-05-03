Re-elected president of Wellingborough business group vows to help through political turmoil

A leading businessman in Wellingborough has vowed to help employers through turbulent times in local politics.

Simon Toseland, who has just been re-elected as president of Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce, warns the unification of parts of the county’s local government could pose many frustrations for business leaders.

Mr Toseland, the founder of commercial property specialists Prop-Search a decade ago, said: “As the framework around local government evolves it is inevitable the changes likely to be created through the unification of the North Northants authorities could frustrate and impede many businesses, either directly or indirectly.

“We will endeavour to provide more support and guidance for those businesses facing the uncertainty brought about by weak and indecisive politics at central and local government levels.

“The year ahead will no doubt be as exciting and challenging as the last 12 months and the Chamber is ready to share the journey with existing businesses and those yet to join us.

“The Chamber’s role in working with Partners for a common aim will continue, including projects like the Irthlingborough Road bridge, a marina on the Embankment and Nenescape.”