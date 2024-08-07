Northamptonshire’s Freshbat Marketing shortlisted for two awards

By Ceri-Jane Hackling
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 13:59 BST
Northamptonshire businesswoman Catherine Storey, founder of Freshbat, a strategic communications agency based in Brackley, has been shortlisted for two prestigious business awards.

Catherine has been shortlisted in the Female Business Leader category at the National Women’s Business Awards (National_Business_Woman) and is also shortlisted in the Small Business of the Year category at the NNBN awards (nnbnawards).

Since the company launched three years ago it has experienced rapid growth - despite launching during the Coronavirus pandemic - and in its fourth year is predicted to double turnover.

Catherine said:

Catherine Storey, CEO of FreshbatCatherine Storey, CEO of Freshbat
Catherine Storey, CEO of Freshbat

‘I am thrilled to have been shortlisted for both these awards. To have been recognised by the local business community with the NNBN award is testament to the supportive business community in Northamptonshire and to have been shortlisted for a national business award at the same time is the icing on the cake.’

She continued:

‘I launched the business in one of the most challenging times in recent history, so I’m extremely proud to have grown the company despite the economic circumstances and delighted to have been shortlisted alongside some really impressive businesses.

‘I'm looking forward to the awards ceremonies later in the year and to celebrating with the other finalists.’

www.freshbat.com

