Northamptonshire’s young business stars at celebrated at awards

Four up-and-coming Northamptonshire business leaders have been declared winners of the inaugural Next Generation Business Awards.

A glittering gala dinner, held at The Northampton Marriott, saw an impressive turnout from Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes, to support the 15 finalists.

The winners were Reece Hussain, of 123 Internet Group, who was named the Creative Sector Star of the Year, while Allen Tew of Holiday Inn Express Kettering won Hospitality Star of the Year and Nathan Taylor-Allkins, of Woodfines Solicitors, was awarded the Service Industry Star of the Year and also won Milton Keynes Star of the Year and Parm Bhangal was declared Northamptonshire Star of the Year.

Northamptonshire Chamber and Milton Keynes Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “It was a fantastic evening celebrating the best of the best young and aspiring talent of Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

“We launched these awards to recognise inspiring young people whose achievements are making an impressive impact in their chosen field and it’s fair to say everyone who attended the awards ceremony was blown away by the calibre of the finalists.

“Well done to all our Stars of the Year.”