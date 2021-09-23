A Northamptonshire marina has won a prestigious national award for the second year running.

White Mills Marina, situated on the picturesque River Nene in Earls Barton, was announced as Towergate's Inland Marina of the Year 2021 at a virtual awards ceremony hosted by The Yacht Harbour Association on Thursday, September 16.

Despite there being no event to attend in person, the excitement and thrill of the announcement was hugely welcomed by the staff at the marina.

Operations manager at White Mills Marina, Gary Butcher and administrator, Kay Elderkin, with the 2020 and 2021 Inland Marina of the Year awards.

Voted for by the public, White Mills was commended for its friendliness, hardworking team and stunning location.

Operations manager at White Mills Marina, Gary Butcher, said: "We are over the moon to have won the title of Inland Marina of the Year again. It means a huge amount and it is great to get recognition for all the hard work we put in daily to ensure the boaters’ experience is an excellent one.

"The past 18 months have been challenging, but we managed to get through and continue to provide boaters with first class customer service in a safe environment. We would like to thank everyone who voted for us. We really are very grateful.”

The 141-berth, purpose built marina opened on April 1 2016 offering moorings for wide beam boats, narrowboats and cruisers. White Mills provides a wide range of onsite services from chandlery, gas, diesel and coal through to the award winning boathouse café.

The marina attracts many visitors to the River Nene and surrounding Nene Valley, working closely with Destination Nene Valley and the Friends of the River Nene. With its fantastic

outlook over open fields and amazing views, promoting tourism is not just aimed at boaters but campers too; White Mills is home to a thriving and much lauded Certificated Camping and Caravanning Club site.