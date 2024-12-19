Northamptonshire handyman launches smart home integration service

John's Handyman Services, the trusted property maintenance provider across Northamptonshire, today announced the launch of its Smart Home Integration Service, addressing the growing demand for professional smart device installation and setup support.

The new service, set to launch in early 2025, will help homeowners seamlessly integrate modern smart home technologies with their existing property infrastructure. This initiative comes in response to increasing requests from clients seeking professional support with smart home device installations.

"Many of our clients are investing in smart home technology but need expert help with proper installation and setup," explains John. "Our new service bridges the gap between traditional handyman expertise and modern home technology needs."

The Smart Home Integration Service will include:

John Cammidge

Professional mounting and installation of smart displays and control panelsSetup of smart lighting systemsInstallation of smart thermostats and heating controlsIntegration of video doorbells and security camerasCable management and concealmentSmart lock installationPost-installation support and guidanceBuilding on his reputation for meticulous work, evidenced by recent client Hazel Brocklebank's praise for his "meticulous" approach to carpentry, John has completed specialised training in smart home technology installation to ensure the same high standards carry over to this new service offering.

The service launch aligns with recent customer feedback, including that of Krissy Mullen, who noted John's excellent communication and willingness to ensure jobs are completed to the highest standard. "This new service maintains our commitment to quality whilst embracing modern home technology needs," John adds.

All smart home installations will be covered under John's comprehensive insurance policy, which includes £2.5m public liability coverage through Barclays, providing customers with complete peace of mind.

The service will be available throughout John's existing coverage area, including Raunds, Stanwick, Ringstead, Rushden, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Oundle, Daventry, Towcester, and Kettering.

For more information about the Smart Home Integration Service or to schedule an installation, customers are encouraged to contact John for a no-obligation quote.