A Northamptonshire entrepreneur, who built the biggest reusable nappy company in the world, is featuring in a new podcast series that celebrates people making a difference in the Midlands.

Guy Schanschieff has always been an entrepreneur. As a child, he set up jumble sales as well fruit and vegetable stalls because he knew he wanted to run his own business from an early age. The question was, what would it be?

A chance meeting gave Guy the answer and a way of combining his passion for the environment with his entrepreneurial skills.

Guy Schanschieff at the Bambino Mio HQ in Northamptonshire

His business, Northamptonshire-based Bambino Mio, is now the biggest reusable nappy brand in the world, with products available in more than 50 countries.

Nearly twenty-five years on, Guy now has an MBE and a Queen's Award for Enterprise and he is now featuring in new podcast series called 'From The Midlands' to talk about how his company began, his hopes for the future and why giving back to the local community in Northamptonshire is in his business' DNA.

The podcasts are the work of journalist and filmmaker, Gail Downey, who is based in the Midlands from where she runs her film, podcast and media training company, 'Whirlwind Productions'.

Gail said: “The Midlands is my home and I wanted to showcase the stories of people who are making a difference in the region.

"These might be those who have set up a business, a charity or a not for profit or simply someone who has turned their life around and is now giving their time freely to help others.

“What I found fascinating were the stories behind the reason for setting up those organisations and what drives them forward often in difficult times.”

Guy’s story can be found on www.fromthemidlands.co.uk from where listeners can subscribe together with Spotify, iTunes, Google and Stitcher.