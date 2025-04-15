Northamptonshire branding and business expert shortlisted for small business award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local firm Richer Solutions has been shortlisted for Britain’s best small service business.

Richer Solutions based in Northamptonshire has been chosen as a finalist for the At Your Service Award for best small service business at this year’s Small Awards.

Now in its ninth year, The Small Awards is a nationwide search for the UK’s greatest small firms, across all sectors. It is organised annually by Small Business Britain, which champions and supports the nation’s 5.5 million small firms.

Founded in 2020, by Richard Liverman, Richer Solutions makes life easier for businesses. Through a powerful combination of consultancy and mentoring they help you with branding, strategy and sales. It has been selected as one of just eight finalists for At Your Service Award for best small service business that recognises the best small service businesses in the UK, with a track record of serving their target customer set.

This year sponsored by marketing solution Constant Contact, the Small Awards celebrate the successes of Britain’s small businesses, with eleven different awards for small firms leading the way across everything from sustainability to digital adoption, and showcasing all types of small businesses including social enterprises, family-owned businesses, sole traders and start-ups.

“Every year, the Small Awards celebrate the UK’s most inspiring small business owners, who are the heart of their communities, and are fuelling the nation’s economic growth,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain.

“The awards are a great opportunity to recognise the success and contributions of so many small businesses – Richard Liverman is extremely deserving of being a finalist, and we look forward to celebrating together in May.”

Erika Robinson, UK General Manager at Constant Contact, said: “SMEs represent over 99 per cent of the business population in the UK, so they play a vital role in boosting the British economy, and deserve to have their tenacity and success celebrated.

“Constant Contact is committed to helping small businesses succeed, so we’re delighted to support The Small Awards this year and help celebrate the best of British SMEs.”

Richard Liverman, Richer Solutions said: "Being shortlisted is an amazing recognition of Richer Solutions' approach. Just because you’re small doesn’t mean you can’t do amazing things and make a difference to all the communities you work in.”

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the winners of all categories, including the overall winner of the Small Business of the Year award, will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 22 May 2025.

The ceremony will this year be held at St Mary’s Church in London, with plans underway for a fun-filled night of celebration, entertainment, and inspiration for guests.