Northampton Saints’ ground team march in to win top title

The expertise of the grounds team at Northampton Saints rugby club has been converted into a prestigious award win.

The four-strong squad which cares and maintains the stadium pitch, three training grounds plus areas around the ground, has won the Team of the Year Award at the Institute of Groundsmanship (IOG) Industry Awards.

The award was presented in front of an audience of more than 600 of the UK’s and Europe’s leading groundscare experts, as well as dignitaries from the governing bodies of sport and influential sports administrators.

The judges had heard of the challenges overcome by the team during the 2018/19 season to keep the grounds in perfect condition

These included 60mm of rain falling overnight near the start of the season, which flooded much of the pitch and caused the Carlsberg Stand to collapse.

But the staff had the ground ready for a concert the next night and then renovated the pitch leaving six weeks for pitch grown-in before the first event of the new season - a successful televised two-day Sevens event.

The stadium has more than 100 usages a year, including training sessions and matches that have included the Women’s Tyrell Premier 15s final and an England U20s Six Nations game. The main training pitch is often used five days a week by the first team, while local clubs and schools use the other two. The stadium also hosted the players’ awards dinner in a marquee on the pitch.