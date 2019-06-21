Nominations announced for 2019 Northamptonshire Restaurant Of The Year

We on the hunt for the best restaurant of 2019.

English or French, Thai or Chinese, Italian or Mexican, there’s nothing us Brits love more than eating out at our favourite restaurant.

Voting is now open to find the best restaurant in Northamptonshire

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your votes.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find only in the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than just a place you go to eat?

We have drawn up a list of restaurants in the area that will compete for the title of Restaurant of the Year 2019.

We now need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top ten finalists.

To vote from the list, simply buy the current edition of the Telegraph (on sale now until Wednesday), fill out the coupon and send it back to us.

Nominations will close on Friday, July 5.

Terms and conditions apply.

The Nominations

01 Ali’s, 33 Cambridge Street, Wellingborough

02 Ali’s Balti, 9 Pytchley Court Corby

03 Beafeater Dog & Duck, London Road, Wellingborough

04 Bella Sicilia, 53 Montagu Street, Kettering

05 Bells Kitchen, 32 Bell Hill Wellingborough

06 Bombay Dynasty, 76 George Street, Corby

07 Boston’s Diner, 16 Montagu Street, Kettering

08 CafeLuna, 53 Occupation Road, Corby

09 Castello Lounge, 1-2 Market Street, Wellingborough

10 Comer Restaurant at Corby Conservative Club, Cottingham Road, Corby

11 Eastern Spice, 67 Greenhill Rise, Corby

12 Eastern Spice, 56-60 High Street, Irthlingborough

13 Franks Pizzeria, 155 Havelock Street, Kettering

14 Galaxy Indian restaurant, 101 Welland Vale Road, Corby

15 Gospoda U Braci, 95 Occupation Road, Corby

16 June Plum, 31-32 Cambridge Street, Wellingborough

17 Kafe Bloc, Sheep Street, Kettering

18 Kino Lounge, 3 Market Place, Kettering

19 Kohinoor Finedon, 37 Irthlingborough Road, Finedon

20 Kushboo Burton Latimer, 31-33 High Street, Burton Latimer

21 La Fonte Italian, 42 George Street, Corby

22 LaRocca, 5-8 Burystead Place, Wellingborough

23 Le Spice Merchant, 1 Farm Road, Wellingborough

24 Lee Garden, 2 Horse Market, Kettering

25 Masala Indian Restaurant, 48 Station Road Irthlingborough

26 Maza Indian Restaurant, 6 Occupation Road Corby

27 Miahs kitchen, 72 Cannon Street, Wellingborough

28 Nazreen, 98 High Street, Burton Latimer, Kettering

29 Niwan Turkish Restaurant, 31-33 Midland Road, Wellingborough

30 Old School, High Street Stanwick

31 The Olde Victoria, Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer

32 Olive, Grosvenor House, George Street, Corby

33 Oriental Fusion, 97 Rockingham Road, Corby

34 Paletto Lounge, 42 George Street , Corby

35 Prezzo, Sheep Street , Kettering

36 Red Lion Cranford, 42 High Street, Cranford

37 Red Rose, 1-1a George Street, Kettering

38 Royal Gurka, 34-36 Montagu Street, Kettering

39 Royal Tandoori, 88-90 Rockingham Road, Corby

40 Sage & Brook, 31 Grafton Underwood, Kettering

41 Shaan Indian Restaurant, 9 Wollaston Road, Irchester

42 Stanwick Lakes Bistro, Stanwick Lakes

43 Taste of India Rothwell, 13 Bridge Street, Rothwell

44 The Carriage House, 13 Market Square, Higham Ferrers

45 The Diner Burton Latimer, 117 High Street, Burton Latimer

46 The Exotic Dining, 1st Floor, 3-5 Newland Street, Kettering

47 The Garden Dell, Unit 18a Nene Court, The Embankment, Wellingborough

48 The Italian Market Kitchen, 24 Market Hill, Rothwell

49 The Manor Restaurant, The Manor House, Cottingham Road, Corby

50 The Palmicheal, 1 Kettering Road, Burton Latimer

51 The R Inn Tapas Bar and Grill, 11 Station Road, Desborough

52 The Raj, 46-50 Rockingham Road, Kettering

53 The Red Well, 16 Silver Street, Wellingborough

54 The Royal Bengal, 64 Rockingham Road, Kettering

55 The Spice Lounge, 22-24 High Street Higham Ferrers

56 The Spread Eagle, Corby, Oakley Road , Corby

57 Tong Thai in Kettering, 2 Bignal Court, Kettering

58 Toro Steak House, The Old Greyhound, 22 High Street Rothwell

59 Trading Post Kettering, 10 Bignal Court, Kettering

60 Vivo Italian Restaurant, 96 High Street, Burton Latimer

61 Voujon Restaurant, 101 Rockingham Road, Corby

62 Wildwood, 4-5 Market Place, Kettering

63 Ya Hao, 104-106 Rockingham Road, Corby

64 Zen Spice, 56 Stamford Road, Kettering