Nominations announced for 2019 Northamptonshire Restaurant Of The Year

We on the hunt for the best restaurant of 2019.
English or French, Thai or Chinese, Italian or Mexican, there’s nothing us Brits love more than eating out at our favourite restaurant.
Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your votes.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find only in the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?
Maybe it’s so much more than just a place you go to eat?
We have drawn up a list of restaurants in the area that will compete for the title of Restaurant of the Year 2019.
We now need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top ten finalists.
To vote from the list, simply buy the current edition of the Telegraph (on sale now until Wednesday), fill out the coupon and send it back to us.
Nominations will close on Friday, July 5.
Terms and conditions apply.
The Nominations
01 Ali’s, 33 Cambridge Street, Wellingborough
02 Ali’s Balti, 9 Pytchley Court Corby
03 Beafeater Dog & Duck, London Road, Wellingborough
04 Bella Sicilia, 53 Montagu Street, Kettering
05 Bells Kitchen, 32 Bell Hill Wellingborough
06 Bombay Dynasty, 76 George Street, Corby
07 Boston’s Diner, 16 Montagu Street, Kettering
08 CafeLuna, 53 Occupation Road, Corby
09 Castello Lounge, 1-2 Market Street, Wellingborough
10 Comer Restaurant at Corby Conservative Club, Cottingham Road, Corby
11 Eastern Spice, 67 Greenhill Rise, Corby
12 Eastern Spice, 56-60 High Street, Irthlingborough
13 Franks Pizzeria, 155 Havelock Street, Kettering
14 Galaxy Indian restaurant, 101 Welland Vale Road, Corby
15 Gospoda U Braci, 95 Occupation Road, Corby
16 June Plum, 31-32 Cambridge Street, Wellingborough
17 Kafe Bloc, Sheep Street, Kettering
18 Kino Lounge, 3 Market Place, Kettering
19 Kohinoor Finedon, 37 Irthlingborough Road, Finedon
20 Kushboo Burton Latimer, 31-33 High Street, Burton Latimer
21 La Fonte Italian, 42 George Street, Corby
22 LaRocca, 5-8 Burystead Place, Wellingborough
23 Le Spice Merchant, 1 Farm Road, Wellingborough
24 Lee Garden, 2 Horse Market, Kettering
25 Masala Indian Restaurant, 48 Station Road Irthlingborough
26 Maza Indian Restaurant, 6 Occupation Road Corby
27 Miahs kitchen, 72 Cannon Street, Wellingborough
28 Nazreen, 98 High Street, Burton Latimer, Kettering
29 Niwan Turkish Restaurant, 31-33 Midland Road, Wellingborough
30 Old School, High Street Stanwick
31 The Olde Victoria, Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer
32 Olive, Grosvenor House, George Street, Corby
33 Oriental Fusion, 97 Rockingham Road, Corby
34 Paletto Lounge, 42 George Street , Corby
35 Prezzo, Sheep Street , Kettering
36 Red Lion Cranford, 42 High Street, Cranford
37 Red Rose, 1-1a George Street, Kettering
38 Royal Gurka, 34-36 Montagu Street, Kettering
39 Royal Tandoori, 88-90 Rockingham Road, Corby
40 Sage & Brook, 31 Grafton Underwood, Kettering
41 Shaan Indian Restaurant, 9 Wollaston Road, Irchester
42 Stanwick Lakes Bistro, Stanwick Lakes
43 Taste of India Rothwell, 13 Bridge Street, Rothwell
44 The Carriage House, 13 Market Square, Higham Ferrers
45 The Diner Burton Latimer, 117 High Street, Burton Latimer
46 The Exotic Dining, 1st Floor, 3-5 Newland Street, Kettering
47 The Garden Dell, Unit 18a Nene Court, The Embankment, Wellingborough
48 The Italian Market Kitchen, 24 Market Hill, Rothwell
49 The Manor Restaurant, The Manor House, Cottingham Road, Corby
50 The Palmicheal, 1 Kettering Road, Burton Latimer
51 The R Inn Tapas Bar and Grill, 11 Station Road, Desborough
52 The Raj, 46-50 Rockingham Road, Kettering
53 The Red Well, 16 Silver Street, Wellingborough
54 The Royal Bengal, 64 Rockingham Road, Kettering
55 The Spice Lounge, 22-24 High Street Higham Ferrers
56 The Spread Eagle, Corby, Oakley Road , Corby
57 Tong Thai in Kettering, 2 Bignal Court, Kettering
58 Toro Steak House, The Old Greyhound, 22 High Street Rothwell
59 Trading Post Kettering, 10 Bignal Court, Kettering
60 Vivo Italian Restaurant, 96 High Street, Burton Latimer
61 Voujon Restaurant, 101 Rockingham Road, Corby
62 Wildwood, 4-5 Market Place, Kettering
63 Ya Hao, 104-106 Rockingham Road, Corby
64 Zen Spice, 56 Stamford Road, Kettering