No tricks, only treats! Halloween themed afternoon teas and goodies on offer in Northamptonshire

Halloween enthusiasts across the county, rejoice! The independent businesses of Northamptonshire have come through with some very unique and creative menu items in time for the spooky season.
If you, on the other hand, are not very big on Halloween, horror films or creepy crawlies, it's still food and who doesn't love food?
We have put together a list of spine-chilling afternoon teas and treats on offer across the county for those who want to go all out for Halloween this year.
Does your business have a Halloween themed menu? Email [email protected] with all the grisly details!
Here are seven businesses in Northamptonshire with creative Halloween menus:
1. Children's Halloween Afternoon Tea at Number 50 Tea Room
This children's Halloween afternoon tea at the Number 50 Tea Room in Duston promises to be "spooktacular." It is priced at £5.95 per child and contents may vary. Booking is now open with limited availability from Monday, October 25 to Saturday, October 30. Call 01604 589786 for more information or visit their Facebook page.
2. Children's Halloween Afternoon Tea from Afternoon Delights
This children's afternoon tea by Afternoon Delights contains ham, chocolate and jam sandwiches, a scone with jam, cream and a fresh strawberry, a Victoria sponge cake, salted caramel bogey bites, mummified rocky road, and a Halloween lollipop. A Harry Potter chocolate frog can also be thrown in for aspiring witches and wizards for an additional 50p! Boxes are available to order from Monday, October 25 to Sunday, October 31 at £6.50 each. To make an order, call 07999 977322 or message their Facebook page.
3. The Place To Bee’s Wondrous Wizarding Afternoon Tea
The Place To Bee cafe in Kingsthorpe are hosting 'Wondrous Wizarding Afternoon Teas' from Friday, October 29 through to Saturday, October 30. There will be three sittings across both dates: the first from 11.30am to 1pm, the second from 1.30pm to 3pm and the last from 3.30pm to 5pm. Tickets cost £15 per adult and £10 per child. Tickets will need to be booked in advance and paid in full. To book tickets, email [email protected] and include details of any dietary requirements or allergies, how many adults and children are in your party as well as the date and time you would like to book.
4. Hot Halloween themed beverages from The Matchbox Cafe
The Matchbox Cafe, tucked away in a side street branching off from Abington Street in Northampton town centre, are offering their traditional Halloween Pumpkin Spice Latte along with their Vampire Hot Chocolate. The drinks are so beautifully decorated, they are sure to send a chill down your spine (but it's okay because the drinks will just warm you up again.)