New food store to open in Kettering

A new food store is to open in Kettering later this month.

The Food Warehouse has invested more than £750,000 in bringing a brand new store to Belgrave Retail Park off Northfield Avenue.

The Food Warehouse is coming to Kettering

The 13,700 sq ft supermarket opens its doors on Tuesday, April 30, creating 30 jobs and offering shoppers all the great value of a wholesale store without the need for membership.

Every customer who visits the store on opening day can enter a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a selection of prizes, including home appliances and gift vouchers.

Launched just five years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 90 stores across Britain.

Speaking about the new Kettering store, operations director Kristian Barrett said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Kettering.

“The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

Store manager Dan Rainbow said: “Our opening day will be great fun for the whole family and our team are so excited to welcome the people of Kettering to our brand new store.”

The Kettering store opening hours are Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.