New development underway at Silverstone Park

New plans have been unveiled for the latest phase of development at the high tech business estate Silverstone Park.

Owner MEPC is proposing to build nine units to provide a total of 140,000 ft sq of industrial and warehouse premises.

The new units will include six terraced units totalling 55,000 ft sq and ranging from 6,000 ft sq to 12,000 ft sq, plus three detached units across 85,000 ft sq and varying from 18,000 ft sq to 40,000 ft sq.

MEPC’s Roz Bird, commercial director at Silverstone Park, said: “This latest development is the first under MEPC’s new outline consent and will take Silverstone Park to the next level in terms of range of units and the number of companies and people joining the Silverstone Park business community.

“In the last 36 months many new companies have moved to Silverstone Park, attracted by the world class address, central location to attract talent from Milton Keynes, Northampton, Bicester, Buckingham and surrounding villages and towns.

“We continue to carry out extensive research in to the needs and aspirations of companies that need to be located in the Silverstone Technology Cluster and this feeds in to our investment strategy and the development of Silverstone Park.”