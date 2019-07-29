New £2 million warehouse in Corby to create 150 new jobs

An international supply chain company has opened a new warehouse in Corby that will create 150 new jobs.

Advanced Supply Chain Group, which works with many of the world’s most successful retail and manufacturing brands such as Puma, Nike and Adidas, has invested £2 million in the new 240,000sq ft site at Hunters Point in Corby, with an overall commitment to invest £15 million in the warehouse over the next ten years.

It adds to the firm's existing presence in Corby alongside its site at Eisemann Way in town, which opened in 2012 and has since seen £20 million of investment.

Already employing more than 350 people in the area, the group's latest venture will create 150 extra jobs to bring total employment numbers up to more than 500.

The increased capacity will allow the firm to accommodate 100 million more units and the site is already processing significant volumes after securing contracts for value-added services, fulfilment and returns with leading e-commerce and high street retailers.

Chief executive officer Mike Danby said: “Last year, we invested in our overseas operations as part of our international growth strategy and to ensure the business and our customers would be in the best possible position after Brexit.

"As the deadline for this has continued to drift, we’ve seen increasing enquiries and growth of existing contracts in the UK market, too.

"Northamptonshire has established itself as a logistics hub, so it seemed like the natural place to expand.

“We work with online, high street and omni-channel retailers with unique supply chain challenges.

"That’s why we’ve worked hard over the past decade to invest in our technology and talent to provide bespoke intelligent supply-chain solutions which gives retailers the flexibility, agility and speed-to-market they need to stay ahead of the competition.

“Above all, we are committed to creating a great place to work by investing in the development of our first-class people and their wellbeing.

"This creates a team with unparalleled skills and a culture to be proud of.”

This latest announcement follows news last year that the business opened new sites in Dubai and the Czech Republic.

Now with eight UK sites and operations in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong, the group now provides a supply chain solution across the globe.

The company was founded in 1997 and its headquarters are based in Bradford, Yorkshire.

For more information about jobs at the company, visit its website at careers.advancedsupplychain.com/