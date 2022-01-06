More than 8,000 meals have been donated by Aldi to charities and food banks in Northamptonshire over the Christmas period.

The supermarket paired its stores with charities, community groups and food banks across the county to make the most of unsold fresh and chilled food after stores closed on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The partnerships saw 8,800 meals donated to families in need over the festive season.

Around 550,000 meals were donated nationwide and more than 700 UK causes benefitted from the initiative over the festive period.

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “The festive season is always a hard time for people affected by food poverty, so we are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing causes in Northamptonshire this Christmas.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “This Christmas was without a doubt one of the busiest on record for the UK’s charities and food banks.

“The sizeable donations from Aldi would have been a massive lifeline for so many of them.”