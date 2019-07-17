McDonald's contributes £8.5m annually to Northampton economy, report reveals

McDonald's restaurants and its suppliers have made a combined contribution of £8.5m annually to Northampton, according to an independent report commissioned by the fast food giant.

Without including its supply chain, in 2017 alone, McDonald’s directly generated more than £7.2m in the town, employing 478 people.

McDonald's in Drapery, Northampton

The Serving the UK: McDonald’s at 45 report was researched by Development Economics to understand the value the Golden Arches has made to the UK since it first started operating in 1974.

Perry Akhtar, owns and operates ten restaurants in Northamptonshire, said: “Creating and sustaining jobs across Northampton is of huge importance to me, and the fact that we have been able to make a significant financial contribution to the area is something my team and I are very proud of.

“We employ people based on their qualities not their qualifications but, as the worlds of business and education move closer, there’s no longer a need to decide between learning and earning.

“There’s also no such thing as a typical 9-5 at my restaurants. We know that people take a job with McDonald's for all sorts of reasons, from wanting to earn some extra cash while studying at colleges or universities, to needing a flexible job that fits around childcare.

Northamptonshire McDonald's franchisee Perry Akhtar presents a cheque to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Photo: McDonald's

"That's why it's so important to us that we offer our employees flexible working options.”

The report looks at McDonald’s significant contribution to UK cities, through jobs created in restaurants and the wider economic impact through its supply chain.

The study details the many changes the business has undergone to meet customer needs and the key challenges it faces as it heads towards its 50th year in 2024.

Franchisees go above and beyond to give back to and champion their communities.

A litter pick in Wellingborough organised by McDonald's. Photo: McDonald's

For example, Perry has hosted an annual golf day for the last 11 years to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities, raising nearly £48,000 this year alone.

Franchisees and their restaurants also participate in the company-wide Keep Up The Clean Up anti-litter campaign or sponsor a grassroots football club.

The report found McDonald’s has contributed £145m and supported 12,739 jobs in the East Midlands as a whole – with farmers receiving £20m. By including suppliers, the total GVA contribution in the East Midlands is £245m.

Overall the business and its supply chain is estimated to be worth £3.36bn annually to the UK economy – and that over the past 45 years, the total economic contribution is £54.4bn, spending £35.6bn with UK businesses and creating 2.1m jobs.