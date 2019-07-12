Jobs created as Northamptonshire firm looks to cope with growing order book

A network construction company is creating jobs as it seeks to cope with a growing order book.

Energy Assets Utilities (EAU) in Sketty Close, Northampton, is looking for 25 extra staff as demand increases for its services.

EAU provides gas, water, electricity and fibre networks for thousands of new homes and commercial developments every year.

Bosses forecast significant growth in demand for its services over the rest of 2019.

As a result, the company is launching a recruitment drive for up to 25 people ranging from site-based operatives to design engineers and back office roles.

Craig Topley, Group Managing Director for construction, said business development activity was delivering impressive results.

He said: “Historically, we have been very strong in the residential sector – indeed we are currently working with housebuilders on many projects across the country, including a number of high-profile schemes in the city of London.

“Now though, our expertise as a company is leading to more opportunities in the commercial sector, including energy grid projects, business parks, and hotel, warehousing and retail developments, and we are keen to continuing the impressive growth by recruiting good calibre people.”