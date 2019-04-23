Internet retailer Amazon names county man as boss for its Daventry fulfilment centre

Online retailing giant Amazon has appointed a new site leader to oversee its Daventry operations.

The internet behemoth has named Gareth Davies, of Northampton, as the site leader for its Daventry fulfilment centre, which opened two years ago and employs 190 people.

Mr Davies, who has been with Amazon for six years and previously worked with a drinks company for 13 years, said: “It’s a huge honour for me to lead the team at Amazon in Daventry.

“As someone born and bred just down the road in Northampton, I know the incredibly high quality of the people who work in our region.

“I’m excited to work together to achieve great things.

Mr Davies added: “The team we have here really comes together to deliver for our customers and better still, does everything with smiles on their faces in a relaxed and fun environment.”

During his time working at Amazon, Mr Davies has worked in fulfilment centres in Daventry, Peterborough and Rugeley.

In his spare time, he is a coach at Soccer Stars FC in Northampton, where he manages the Under 10s team.

The Daventry site creates jobs and supports the local community through charity and school donations.

Some of the causes recently supported by Amazon in Daventry include Guilsborough Academy, Daventry Park Run and the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.