Hundreds celebrate the best in business at Northamptonshire Business Awards

Hundreds of people celebrated the best in Northamptonshire business at a glittering awards ceremony.

More than 300 business leaders attended the Northamptonshire Business Awards, hosted by Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce at Park Inn Northampton.

The Business of the Year title - with a £10,000 prize - was won by sensors and associated electronic systems supplier Variohm Eurosensor, of Old Tiffield Road, Towcester.

The company also took the title of Export Business of the Year.

Other winners included Bhangals Construction Consultants which won Small Business of the Year, Postworks which took the High Growth Business of the Year title, The Curve Group which won the Workplace Wellbeing Award, Silverstone Fleet Management which received the Customer Commitment Award, Ensafe who were named Employer of the Year and Grosvenor Group won Best Use of Technology.

Last year’s Business of the Year winner Barker Shoes won this year’s E-Commerce Business of the Year award and the Apprentice of the Year title was won by Ruta Hromova of PTS Training Academy.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “Congratulations to all our amazing finalists and winners.”

“The awards night was a huge success and it was wonderful to celebrate the achievements of so many innovative businesses that contribute to the success of our economy.

“I look forward to seeing several of our winners progress to the regional finals of the British Chambers of Commerce Chamber Awards.”

The awards were sponsored by J motion Video Productions, PCS Business Systems, Ellacotts, Virtual Sales Team, GPW Consulting Limited, Triad, Marsden Fire Safety, HR Solutions, Goodwill Solutions CIC and the headline sponsor was Wilson Browne Solicitors.