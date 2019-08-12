Find out why there is a spring in the step of Northamptonshire’s Dr Martens

The boss of iconic footwear brand Dr. Martens has celebrated an ‘outstanding year’ as sales jumped by 30 per cent.

The manufacturer, based at Wollaston, has reported a surge in group revenue to £454.4 million for the 12 months ending March 31 this year compared to £348.6 million for the previous year.

The 59-year-old company says it has enjoyed double digital growth across all its key regions and channels.

Revenue for its direct to consumer channel rose by 42 per cent to £199.4 million compared to £140.7 million in 2018.

Its retail operations saw an increase of 30 per cent in revenue to £126.7 million - up from £97.1 million a year earlier.

Its e-commerce revenue soared by 67 per cent to £72.7m compared to £43.6 million in 2018.

Chief executive Kenny Wilson said: “This has been another outstanding year for Dr. Martens and I am incredibly proud to be leading such an iconic and authentic brand.

“With our relentless focus on the consumer and a mindset of continuous investment, we are committed to growing the brand for the long term while staying true to our purpose of empowering rebellious self-expression.

“By putting consumers first, accelerating our direct to consumer expansion and improving our operational performance we have delivered double digit revenue growth in all of our key markets. We look forward to the year ahead, during which we expect to deliver continued strong growth.”

“In my first year as chief executive I have had the opportunity to work alongside our incredibly passionate and talented people.

“They create Dr. Martens’ unique culture and drive our ambitious, global growth strategy.”