Eco-pledge made by Scotts of Thrapston at opening of Chelsea Flower Show

A Northamptonshire summerhouse manufacturer has vowed that its products will only be made from ethically sourced hardwood.

The pledge has come from bosses of Scotts of Thrapstonas the firm unveiled its display stand at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which it has attended for 40 years.

Managing director James Scott said: “We believe Red Grandis is set to become the hardwood of the future as it is so versatile, stable and high-performing.

“Customers are increasingly demanding sustainable materials with high life expectancy and our new hardwood summerhouses will meet these demands, as we offer garden buildings that can be passed on to the next generation.”

The company is showing five summerhouses at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Scotts has also linked up with handcrafted artisan gin producers Warner’s Distillery which is similarly a Northamptonshire-based business.

In honour of this partnership, Scotts will theme its Newhaven corner summerhouse as a gin palace, in keeping with the one of the most popular drinks on the market.

Mr Scott added: “RHS Chelsea has a special place in our hearts after all these years and we are looking forward to a successful event once again.”