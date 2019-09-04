Diet company in Corby celebrates overseas success

A prominent company in Corby is enjoying a surge in its overseas trade.

The Cambridge Weight Plan, based in Hunters Road, where it has manufactured more than 350 million products since its creation in 1984, has seen exports soar after moving into new markets in Mexico.

Over the last eight years, the firm’s exports of its nutritionally balanced formula products to the country have risen to £100,000 a year.

The company, which has won 13 awards, currently exports to 35 countries, with overseas sales accounting for 20 per cent of its £50 million turnover.

Andy Jones, head of exporting at Cambridge Weight Plan, said: “Taking our business globally has been essential for success.

“I would advise companies to take a long-term view of developing exports, plan realistically and be prepared to meet face to face with export customers and distributors.”

He added: “Once you’ve cracked the market, Mexico can be a hugely lucrative exporting destination.”

Ian Harrison, head of exports in the Midlands for the Department of International Trade, said: “It is great to see innovative British companies like Cambridge Weight Plan exporting to some of the most challenging markets.”