Corby Company S.C. Agency partners with pioneering cancer detection biotech company for global launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

S.C. Agency, a leading creative agency based in Corby, Northamptonshire, were selected to collaborate with Wobble Genomics, an Edinburgh-based biotechnology company at the forefront of early-stage cancer detection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership supported Wobble Genomics' emergence from stealth mode, showcasing their groundbreaking work in early-stage breast cancer diagnostics.

Working closely with Wobble Genomics, S.C. Agency delivered a comprehensive suite of creative services. The agency's work included designing and developing a new corporate website (https://www.wobblegenomics.com/), creating sophisticated tools which included replicating RNA in a graphical form, producing editable presentation materials for global events, establishing brand guidelines, and developing essential corporate design elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our team at S.C. Agency embraced the challenge of creating a strong visual identity for Wobble Genomics that effectively communicates their groundbreaking work in cancer detection," said Angela O’Donnell, Director at S.C. Agency. "This project showcases our ability to translate complex scientific innovations into clear, impactful design elements."

Website for Biotech Company Wobble Genomics, designed by S.C. Agency, Corby, Northants

S.C. Agency's design work supported Wobble Genomics' presence at the Early Detection of Cancer Conference (EDCC) in San Francisco, where they presented their revolutionary technology that could transform early-stage cancer diagnosis. The agency created compelling presentation materials that helped communicate these crucial scientific achievements to a global audience.

"Working with companies at the cutting edge of medical science requires both creative excellence and attention to detail," continued Angela, "Our partnership with Wobble Genomics demonstrates S.C. Agency's ability to deliver sophisticated design solutions that help innovative healthcare companies tell their story effectively."

The comprehensive brand launch package developed by S.C. Agency has helped position Wobble Genomics in the biotechnology sector, supporting their mission to revolutionise cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring through advanced RNA sequencing technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S.C. Agency is a creative design agency based in Corby, Northamptonshire, specialising in website development, brand identity, and digital design solutions. With expertise in working with technical and healthcare companies, S.C. Agency helps innovative businesses present their complex work through clear, impactful design.