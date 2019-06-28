Corby-based dieting company’s overseas success is example to all

A Corby-based company that has helped dieters worldwide has been named as an Export Champion for the UK.

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, of Stafford House, Brakey Road, has been chosen by the Department for International Trade as a beacon to guide other firms looking to trade overseas.

The accolade is in tribute to the 35-year-old business’ success in building up its global sales.

It comes six years after the firm won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan is sold through an extensive distributor network and its products are exported to 45 countries around the world through 30 independent distributors.

It is reckoned to have supported millions of dieters across the globe who have sought out a nutritionally-balanced and effective way to lose weight.

Andy Jones, head of export, said: “We are delighted to be selected as an Export Champion.

“Our aim is to build a truly global brand where our export markets balance the strong performance of our brand in UK.

“We have grown a successful export business by recognising that help is available – and we are not afraid to ask for help when needed.”