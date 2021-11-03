Here's how to tell if your local Co-op will be open on Boxing Day this year — is it green or blue?

All 18 'green' Co-operative Food stores run by Central England Co-op in Kettering, Corby, Desborough, Rothwell, Oundle, Thrapston, Moulton and Broughton will be closed on December 26 to give workers an extra day off at Christmas.

But the 'blue' Co-ops, mostly in Northampton, Wellingborough, Rushden, Higham Ferrers, Earls Barton, Wollaston, Irchester, Finedon, Irthlingborough, Daventry, Long Buckby and Crick are run by The Co-op Group, an will open on the 26th, staffed by 'volunteers'.

Some Co-ops will be open on Boxing Day this year — but others won't

Bosses at Central England Co-op say they took the decision to shutter for a second day over the festive period as a big thank you to its frontline workers so they can spend more time with their loved ones.

Central England Co-op Chief Executive Debbie Robinson said: “We want to create a sustainable society for all and that starts with our colleagues, who have worked tirelessly in these extraordinary times to sustain the wellbeing and safety of our members, customers and communities.

“Christmas is a really special time for so many and perhaps even more so this year after we missed out on celebrating the season in the way we wanted last year due to lockdown restrictions.

“In recognition of this and in appreciation of everything our retail colleagues have done during the uncertain times of the last 18 months, we will be closing the vast majority of our food stores on Boxing Day.

“This will allow our colleagues to have a weekend of festive fun with their families and friends and to have a well-deserved break. I want to thank our customers and members in advance for their understanding.”

The Co-op Group says it will close 'blue' stores early on Christmas Eve and operate reduced hours on Boxing Day.

Shops will be staffed entirely by those employees that do not mind working during the holidays on both December 26 and New Year’s Day.

Aldi, Sainsbury, Morrisons, Iceland and Waitrose have all said they will stay shuttered on Boxing Day to give staff an extra day off.