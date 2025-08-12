The budget chain is cutting back its store numbers and winding down online sales 🛒

Poundland is continuing its major restructuring with another wave of store closures confirmed

The retailer plans to reduce its total number of stores by up to 150 nationwide

Online operations and frozen food ranges are being scaled back as part of the overhaul

A large clearance sale is currently underway, with hundreds of items heavily discounted online

Staff affected by closures are being consulted about alternative roles where possible

An iconic UK bargain chain has confirmed the next 12 branches that will disappear from UK high streets in the coming weeks.

The Poundland closures are part of a major ongoing restructuring plan that will see its store estate shrink by up to 150 locations.

The retailer is also winding down its online operations as part of the restructuring, which will also see a reduction in frozen and chilled foods.

The latest batch of confirmed locations means 52 out of 68 planned closures have now been named. Most will shut their doors for good on Saturday, August 31, while one will remain open until mid-September.

Affected staff have been informed, with Poundland saying it will work to find them alternative roles where possible. Retail director Darren MacDonald acknowledged the impact on shoppers, but said customers would be welcomed to nearby stores.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The full list of Poundland store closures

Twelve stores are scheduled to close on Sunday, August 24, followed by 11 more on Sunday, 31 August, and a final one in Irvine on Sunday, 14 September.

Stores closed on August 10:

Ammanford

Birmingham Fort

Cardiff Valegate

Cramlington

Leicester

Long Eaton

Port Glasgow

Seaham

Shrewsbury

Tunbridge Wells

Stores closing on August 17:

Bedford

Bidston Moss

Broxburn

Craigavon

Dartmouth

East Dulwich

Falmouth

Hull St Andrews

Newtonabbey

Perth

Poole

Sunderland

Stafford

Thornaby

Worcester

Stores closing on August 24:

Brigg

Canterbury

Coventry

Newcastle

Kings Heath

Peterborough

Peterlee

Rainham

Salford

Sheldon

Wells

Whitechapel

Stores closing on August 31:

Blackburn

Cookstown

Erdington

Kimberley

Horsham

Hull Holderness

Kettering

Omagh

Shepherd’s Bush

Southport

Taunton

Stores closing on September 14:

Irvine

Poundland’s frozen and digital distribution centre in Darton, South Yorkshire, will also shut later this year.

This will be followed by the closure of its national distribution centre in Springvale, Bilston, West Midlands, in early 2026. Stores will then be served from the remaining hubs in Wigan and Harlow.

Poundland began a large-scale clearance sale at the start of the month, with hundreds of items available on its website – including toiletries, children’s toys, and seasonal products – priced from as little as 10p.