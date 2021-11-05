Weston Favell Shopping has a new name in its ranks

Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann, has opened its doors in a new store at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The first 25 customers treading the tiles on Saturday (November 6) will be treated to a free £25 pair of shoes with the first 500 getting limited edition bags.

And there is up to 50 percent off other selected lines for everybody else.

Deichmann is a 100-year-old brand with stores in 31 countries across the globe and it celebrates its 20th anniversary in the UK this year by opening it's 120th store in the town.

Its UK flagships are in Westfield London and Westfield Stratford — with another in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre.