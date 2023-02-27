Cinemas in both Northampton and Rushden Lakes could be at risk of closure as a chain, which is in administration, has issued an update.

Cineworld has been in administration since last Autumn and is currently searching for a buyer for the business.

The cinema chain announced it has a number of potential buyers, but none are willing to pay for the whole business, which is currently £5 billion in debt. If a buyer is not found, a total of 129 cinemas across the UK and Ireland - including at Sixfields and Rushden Lakes - would be at risk of closure.

Both Rushden Lakes and Northampton Cineworld cinemas could be at risk of closing.

A spokesperson for Cineworld said: “The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business.

“The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests.”

The brand has said it hopes to recover from bankruptcy protection before the middle of 2023 and is still fully operational. However, its future remains uncertain while proposals are reviewed.