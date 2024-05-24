Celebrating Comfort and Style: Sara Davies MBE champions 'Joyful Strides for Wider Feet' campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Business, DB Wider Fit Shoes Launches "Joyful Strides for Wider Feet" Campaign with Sara Davies MBE, Revolutionising Foot Health and Style for All.

21st May marks the launch of a campaign aimed at highlighting awareness and the importance of foot health and style: "Joyful Strides for Wider Feet." Backed by the influential entrepreneur and philanthropist Sara Davies MBE, this campaign is poised to reshape how we approach our footwear choices. From understanding the true size of our feet and not relying solely on the limited high street options but realising the impact the right fit for our feet can have on our lives.

*Studies reveal a staggering 72% of people are wearing shoes that don't fit correctly, underscoring the urgent need for change in the industry. "Joyful Strides for Wider Feet" aims to address this issue head-on by emphasising the importance of a proper shoe fit for all and celebrate the individuality in foot sizes across the UK.

Sara Davies MBE, known for her dynamic lifestyle and commitment to excellence, lends her voice to the campaign, sharing personal insights into the significance of comfortable and well-fitted shoes. From navigating the demands of entrepreneurship to cherishing moments with loved ones, Sara embodies the spirit of the "Joyful Strides for Wider Feet" movement.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this campaign that promotes both comfort and style," says Sara Davies MBE. "Foot health is fundamental to overall well-being, and everyone deserves to feel confident and supported in their footwear choices.

"Foot health isn't just about physical comfort; it's about empowering individuals to live their best lives," Sara Davies MBE explains. "As someone who's constantly on the go, I know first-hand the importance of well-fitted shoes. That's why I'm proud to be part of the 'Joyful Strides for Wider Feet' campaign – because everyone deserves to walk with comfort and confidence."

The campaign goes beyond advocacy, featuring heartfelt testimonials from satisfied customers across the UK who have experienced the life-changing benefits of proper footwear. With a comprehensive fitting guide available online, individuals can confidently select the perfect shoes and step into a world of comfort and style.

These individuals have generously shared their stories, detailing how their lives have been transformed since discovering DB Wider Fit Shoes. From newfound comfort on long walks to renewed confidence in driving, being able to experience more and go further, their experiences underscore the profound impact of well-fitted footwear on everyday life. Their voices echo the campaign's core message: that everyone deserves to walk with comfort and joy. Together, their stories form a chorus of empowerment and inspiration, inviting others to join the movement towards foot health and style. Their testimonials can be found on the website, alongside the fitting guide and diverse range of seasonal styles.

"Joyful Strides for Wider Feet" isn't just about shoes; it's about empowerment and self-expression and encouraging individuals to embrace their unique foot size” says Managing Director of DB Wider Fit Shoes, Charles Denton.

But what sets this campaign apart is a genuine commitment to education and empowerment for all customers. Through comprehensive fitting guides and heartfelt testimonials from satisfied customers, DB Wider Fit Shoes is equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed footwear choices.

"For too long, the footwear industry has neglected the needs of individuals with wider feet," says Charles Denton. "With 'Joyful Strides for Wider Feet,' we're not just launching a campaign; we're starting a movement – one that celebrates diversity, promotes foot health, and empowers individuals to embrace their unique selves."

Visit the website to access the fitting guide and discover the perfect fit for your unique stride. Explore the wide range of styles for all seasons and embrace comfort without compromising on style. Embark on a journey of joyful strides with DB Wider Fit Shoes. Visit https://www.widerfitshoes.co.uk today.