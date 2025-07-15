Biohazard business provides expertise for bereaved sister

When Helen Beeby was notified about her brother Matt’s passing, she was facing a traumatic death scene at which his body had been undiscovered for up to three weeks.

Maggots and flies had infested his Northampton flat and the mammoth clean-up operation ahead was too much for a bereaved sister to bear.

Helen recalls: “Matt lived on the top floor. I went to the apartment but as soon as I got out the lift there was an awful stench, so I got straight back in and left again.”

Helen was aware of biohazard cleaning experts Specialist Remediation Solutions, which provide crime scene and trauma clean ups, as well as virus decontamination services, and so called them immediately.

SRS fogging the apartment

Managing director Stephen Booth came the very next day, meeting Helen at the scene.

“Stephen went up first while I waited in the car park,” said Helen. “He was absolutely brilliant. He said don’t worry, we’ll deal with everything. He brought down as much as he could that was ok to touch and then they started the clean-up two days later as we wanted the work done at the weekend.”

The three-stage process saw Stephen and SRS operations director Elena Paunete clean the apartment throughout, including clearing any contaminated furnishings, disinfecting all surfaces and fogging to remove any lurking bacteria.

The duo also kindly helped Helen to enter the apartment, when it was safe to do so, to remove Matt’s belongings that the family wanted to keep.

“Stephen and Elena each took one of my hands and walked me into the apartment, which was lovely. We spent the rest of the day taking out what we needed.

“They were just brilliant throughout. Sometimes they rang just to make sure I was ok.

“One day Elena just held me in the car park while I was sobbing. Knowing them as I do now, I know that same compassion and empathy would be given to the next unfortunate family in that position too.”

Despite only setting up in the last year, the SRS expert team has a combined 30 years of experience and has completed more than 150 projects, using the best equipment to take on jobs that members of the public may find overwhelming or distressing.

It isn’t a job for the fainthearted, but it can make a huge difference to grieving families facing distressing and overwhelming scenes alone.

“I can’t fault them,” Helen said: “They were just fantastic and did everything they said they would do when they said they would do it.

“I don’t know what I’d have done in that situation if I hadn’t known of a company that could help me as my emotional and mental state wasn’t good at that time.

“I would never have managed without them. If me sharing my experience allows SRS to help someone else to use their services, then I’m happy with that.”

Stephen Booth added: "We are very aware when we turn up to a death scene that the deceased is somebody’s family, friend or loved one.

“Before we are cleaners, we are human beings, and we have great empathy for the families we work with. It is a challenging job which requires great professionalism, and I am proud that we were able to support Helen and her family in this situation at such a difficult time for them all.”