And the winner is...the Northamptonshire Telegraph Salon of the Year 2019 revealed

Sasha Louise Fowler with Charley Foran, who works in the salon, with their Salon of the Year 2019 award

The salon was voted the number one salon in north Northamptonshire by our readers and Sasha Louise’s clients.

The salon in Market Square is run and owned by Sasha Louise Fowler, 25, who said: “It’s overwhelming to win.

“At the time we were organising our charity event so we had forgotten to even promote for people to vote for us, so it came as a big shock.”

At just 25, Sasha is the owner of the award-winning salon

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In second place was Morrell’s in Trafalgar Road, Kettering, and Riccardo’s Hair in Alexandra Street, Kettering, came in third place.

Sasha and her team raise money for charity every year and were busy organising a party and raffle to fundraise for Mind, the mental health charity, and their Rushden branch.

Sasha said: “I think as well, for what we do differently, is we do a charity event. As a business we find we can use our voice a lot more.”

Previously, Sasha’s salon has supported Rainbow’s Children’s Hospice in Loughborough and a sepsis charity after Sasha’s grandmother died from the illness.

Sasha Louise Salon moved into their new place in Higham Ferrers in July

This year they raised £1,840 for Mind in Rushden.

The salon is thriving, having recently moved from a one-room premises in Rushden to their larger open plan space in Higham Ferrers in July.

Sasha, who thanked her loyal clients, said: “We first opened the salon in 2017.

“We always book up weeks in advance, I had worked in another salon before so I was known and my clients followed me.”