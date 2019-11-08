And the winner is...the Northamptonshire Telegraph Salon of the Year 2019 revealed
The Northamptonshire Telegraph’s Salon of the Year 2019 is Sasha Louise Salon in Higham Ferrers!
The salon was voted the number one salon in north Northamptonshire by our readers and Sasha Louise’s clients.
The salon in Market Square is run and owned by Sasha Louise Fowler, 25, who said: “It’s overwhelming to win.
“At the time we were organising our charity event so we had forgotten to even promote for people to vote for us, so it came as a big shock.”
In second place was Morrell’s in Trafalgar Road, Kettering, and Riccardo’s Hair in Alexandra Street, Kettering, came in third place.
Sasha and her team raise money for charity every year and were busy organising a party and raffle to fundraise for Mind, the mental health charity, and their Rushden branch.
Sasha said: “I think as well, for what we do differently, is we do a charity event. As a business we find we can use our voice a lot more.”
Previously, Sasha’s salon has supported Rainbow’s Children’s Hospice in Loughborough and a sepsis charity after Sasha’s grandmother died from the illness.
This year they raised £1,840 for Mind in Rushden.
The salon is thriving, having recently moved from a one-room premises in Rushden to their larger open plan space in Higham Ferrers in July.
Sasha, who thanked her loyal clients, said: “We first opened the salon in 2017.
“We always book up weeks in advance, I had worked in another salon before so I was known and my clients followed me.”
It was a regular client who nominated Sasha for Salon of the Year, as well as Best Hair Salon for the Northants Muddy Stilettos Awards 2019, which they also won.