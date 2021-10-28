With Christmas quickly approaching, Aldi is searching for charities across Northamptonshire to receive surplus food donations.

The supermarket giant partners with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to food banks and charities, which allows surplus food to be donated to families in need all year round.

However, with all Aldi stores set to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, the retailer wants to ensure that any products approaching the end of their shelf life reach those who might otherwise miss out this Christmas, so the company needs to find other groups to donate to.

Aldi is committed to helping families in need this festive season.

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Our food donations scheme operates year-round, but we know that Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for the families and communities we support.

“That’s why we are so committed to increasing the number of meals we donate over the festive season, and we look forward to working with local charities in Northamptonshire this Christmas to help us meet our ten million meals target for the year.”

Charities, food banks and community groups in Northamptonshire who could benefit from the scheme are encouraged to get in touch and register now for a festive food donation.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “With the impact of the pandemic still being felt by communities up and down the country, charities and local causes are expecting record demand for their services this Christmas.

“We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could put the food to good use, so we’d encourage them to get in touch.”

Existing charity partnerships will be prioritised for these festive collections, but where there’s availability, additional organisations are being invited to apply to be paired with an Aldi store to collect fresh and chilled food products – including fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread – ahead of stores closing on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Organisations do not need to be a registered charity to apply but must have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years and be able to transport and store chilled food products after collecting them on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at 5pm.