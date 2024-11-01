Walter Tull Musical comes home to Northampton

Our Little Hour which ends its national tour this week at the Royal & Derngate is a highly emotionally charged and beautifully crafted new musical dramatising the story of Walter Tull - one of Northampton’s most celebrated sons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Little Hour which ends its national tour this week at the Royal & Derngate is a highly emotionally charged and beautifully crafted new musical dramatising the story of Walter Tull - one of Northampton’s most celebrated sons.

From the first chord of the opening song to the cast’s final plea to the audience to support a campaign for Walter Tull to be awarded the Military Cross, this bravely innovative musical play had the entire Royal Theatre audience spellbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Anthony’s beautiful musical score is central to the roller-coaster emotional journey that we are taken on. From playful calypso to music of angry protest, the variety of songs is central to the bitter sweet tone of the drama.

Neil Reidman, Leon Newman and Susie Broadbent in Our Little Hour

The subtle cadence and rhythms of Dougie Blaxland’s lyrical script are brought vividly to life by Susie Broadbent, Leon Newman and Neil Reidman whose multi-roling performances are as good as you get. Leon Newman, making his first professional debut in a stage musical, is outstanding as Walter Tull; he convincingly conveys the balance of humility, resilience and inner strength that Tull must have had to achieve what he did in the face of such odds.

With Walter Tull and his parents - Daniel and Alice - narrating the story from beyond their graves, there is a ghostlike qualiyty quality to this production which is beautifully supported by ethereal lighting and haunting musical motifs.

Whilst the tour comes to an end in Northampton, I have no doubt that Our Little Hour will come again - and bring Walter Tull back once more - even if only for the two hours of each performance.