Farm park takes measures to ensure a dry Halloween

Following heavy rainfall throughout September, Mini Meadows Farm in Welford have brought all of their pumpkins inside to form a pumpkin palace, stacked to the ceiling with straw bales and the bright orange autumnal fruits.

In addition to the Pumpkin Palace, guests are invited on a walk-through experience where they will discover a ‘cursed’ old barn which is set to spook you at every turn. Filled with spooky mazes, seasonal games and the opportunity to meet Halloween Characters, there is something for the whole family.

Guests can also carve their pumpkins at the farm, saving kitchens across the country from being covered in pumpkin juice and flesh. The farm team will use the ‘waste’ pumpkin as a treat for the farm’s animals including pigs and chickens, with any uneaten waste being composted to help grow next year’s batch of pumpkins.

Pumpkins can be carved on site with the flesh fed to the farm's animals.

Mini Meadows Farm Owner, Ben Barraclough, said; “We’ve experienced an unprecedented amount of rain in September, so this year we’ve decided to bring the pumpkins inside. It will be a sight to behold with pumpkins literally stacked from floor to ceiling in our Pumpkin Palace. Our teams have been working around the clock to make sure that this year’s Halloween festivities are enjoyable for everyone and we can’t wait for our guests to come and visit our Pumpkin Palace and Bewitched Barn. It’s going to be spooktacular!”

The Halloween season at Mini Meadows Farm commences on Saturday 19th October, with activities running daily until Halloween on Thursday 31st October.

Every child receives a free pumpkin as part of their admission to the park, with additional pumpkins available at £5 each regardless of their size.