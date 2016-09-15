What’s on in and around Northamptonshire

What’s on from Thursday September 15 to Wednesday September 21

Thursday

MUSIC

A K Disco’s Karaoke, O’Malleys Bar, Wellingborough Road, Npton, 8pm till late

Jam Night, The Cardigan Arms, Moulton, 9pm to 12am

Corby Male Voice Choir 7.30pm, St Andrews Church of Scotland (Church Hall), Occupation Road, Corby. More info www.corbymalevoicechoir.co.uk

Karaoke at The Fox & Quill, Npton, 8pm-late

THEATRE

A Tale Of Two Cities, Royal Auditorium, 2.30pm/7.45pm. Box Office 01604 624811

John Lodge, Derngate Auditorium, 7.30pm. Box Office 01604 624811

Jekyll & Hyde, The Core at Corby Cube, 7.30pm. Box Office 01536 470470

OTHER

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do at Kettering Leisure Village, 7pm – 9pm www.tangsoo.net

Towcester County Market in The Chantry House, Towcester, 8.30am to 12noon.

Clubbercise Northampton with Marie. New dance fitness class set in a darkened room with disco lights & glow sticks. Caroline Chisholm School, 7.30-8.15pm. £6 a class. www.facebook.com/Mariesclubbercise

Whist Drive, Boothville Village Hall, Npton. Doors open 7.15pm. Entry £3 otd. Tea & biscuits halftime.

Community Craft Club for hand crafters of all levels, Kingfisher Hotel, Golf & Leisure Club, nr Deanshanger, 10.30am-12.30pm. Free.

Natter Morning Grange Resource Centre, Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering, 10am-12noon. Come and have a chat, meet new people.

Wellingborough Garden Club, Salem Hall, Salem Lane, Wellingborough, 7.30pm. Illustrated talk by Dr Twigs Way – A History of Women in the Garden.

Friday

MUSIC

Disco and Karaoke at The Welcome Inn, Irchester Road, Rushden

Live Music at Malt + Bass, 37 High Street, Corby Old Village, 7pm.

J for Jazz play trad at The Locks Inn, Foxton Locks, Nr Market Harborough, 12.30-2.30pm. Gig is free. Good food, lovely views and happy Jazz. Call 01162 791 515 to book a table if eating.

Govannen (celtic music band) bleding jigs and reels with traditional and contemporary Irish songs. Kettering Library, 7pm. Tickets £5 from the library pay point.

Leo Greens Sounds of the ‘50s Live, Derngate Auditorium, 7.30pm. Box Office 01604 624811

The Furzey Suite, playing rock & blues from 60s to present at The Obelisk Club, 9pm

Tom Healy Band at Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

THEATRE

A Tale Of Two Cities, Royal Auditorium, 7.45pm. 01604 624811

Screaming Blue Murder, Underground, 8.15pm. 01604 624811

Jekyll & Hyde, The Core at Corby Cube, 7.30pm. 01536 470470

Screaming Blue Murder, The Core at Corby Cube, 8pm. 01536 470470

OTHER

Street Dance Class, Stanwick Village Hall, 3.45pm to 4.45pm. £4

Quiz Night, Shoulder of Mutton, Weldon, 8pm.

Bingo, Liburd Room, Whilton Road, Kingsthorpe, 7.30pm to 9.45pm

8-16 Yrs Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club (Coaching), 5-6.30pm. £4. Kingsthorpe College, Boughton Green Road. 07708 679452

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do at Ringstead Village Hall, 6.30pm – 7.30pm. www.tangsoo.net

Fitsteps Class, Kingsthorpe Baptist Church Hall, behind Waitrose, 10am

Tai Chi Duston Village Hall, Sycamore Road, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. £4.

R-Zone Club for young people aged 8-13 years at the Community Ctr, Olden Road, Rectory Farm, 5pm to 6pm. 07979 152746

Keep Fit & Coffee Morning, Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm

Gentle Yoga at Stanwick Village Hall, 2pm to 3.15pm. Free trial session, no obligation. Call Patricia 01832 358329 or email Patriciazstarkey@aol.com

Pilates pay as you go - £5. Abington Bowling Club, 11.15am-12.15pm. Ring 07843 787250 for more details.

Craft Club 11am to 3pm, Church Hall, St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Kettering. Bring your own craft project or take part in a demonstration workshop. 07733 341674. £3.

Relax Kids – New course at Stanwick Village Hall, 10-11am. Songs to sing, games to play, dance, stretch and relax. 07972 680411.

Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema are showing The Shawshank Redemption, Stanwick Lakes, from 6.30pm (film at 8pm). www.lunaflix.co.uk

Shoosmith Exhibition Preview & Book Launch at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery, 6.30-9pm. A talk by the author at 7pm. Books will be available for purchase. Free to attend. Booking essential. Ring 01604 837397

Gluten Free Summer Picnics & BBQs Workshop at Bay Tree Cottage, Farthingstone,. More info www.btcworkshops.co.uk

Saturday

MUSIC

Karaoke Disco at Vocal Club, Bailiff Street, Npton, 8pm till late

Live Music at Malt + Bass, 7 High Street, Corby Old Village, 7pm.

Mel Day at Northampton WMC, Sheep Street, Npton

Brafield Working Mens Club, A428, Dale Diamond from 8pm.

Mod Story at Brave Old Oak, Towcester, 9pm

Tony Gee’s Motown & Soul Disco at Spread Eagle, Wellingborough Road, Npton

The Furzey Suite, playing rock & blues from 60s to present at Spinney Hill Pub, Npton, 9pm

Hope & Glory at Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

Mikki Jons at Rifle Band Club, Havelock Street, Kettering, 8.45-11.30pm. Doors open 7pm.Free.

Concert by very popular Lincoln Noel, Holcot Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10, inc glass of wine, available on 01604 781936

THEATRE

A Tale Of Two Cities, Royal Auditorium, 2.30pm/7.45pm. 01604 624811

Sue Perkins, Derngate Auditorium, 7.30pm. 01604 624811

Jekyll & Hyde, The Core at Corby Cube, 2.30pm/7.30pm. 01536 470470

OTHER

Military Fitness Class for adults and children at Delapre Park, Northampton, 9.30am to 11am. For info www.bpt-uk.com

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Kingsley School (NN15 5DP), 10am to 11.15am www.tangsoo.net

Saturday Stage Stars for 5-8 years at Stanwick Village Hall, 11.15am. £10.50 per week. 45 mins drama, 45 mins Jazz dance, 45 mins singing. Call Lucy 07788 983403

Harrington Aviation Museum – come and learn about Spies, Supplies & Dangerous Skies. Covert Warfare in World War 2. Open 10am to 5pm (Sundays also)

Free Ballroom & Latin Dance Lessons James Lewis Court, Cherry Orchard, 1.30pm

Exhibition – Burton Latimer Farms, Farmers and “Ag Labs” at Burton Latimer Heritage Museum, Civic Centre, High Street (Saturdays & Thursdays until Dec 3), 10am-3pm. Free entry.

Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema are showing The Bodyguard at Stanwick Lakes, from 6.30pm. Tickets www.lunaflix.co.uk

Baby & Kids Nearly New Sale, The Pemberton Centre, Rushden. £1, 07577 701161 or email karen_aves@hotmail.co.uk

The Neglected Watercolourist – the Life and Work of T L Shoosmith. Exhibition takes place at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery (until Nov 20).

Painting & Drawing in the Autumn Landscape with Pat Taylor – Lamport Hall, 10am-4pm. Booking essential 07843 175806

The Ramblers Northampton Afternoon Walk – (Leisurely, 6 miles). Start 1.30pm Calverton Road car park, Stony Stratford. Circular walks from Stony Stratford via Beachampton using part of Milton Keynes Boundary Walk.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk (8.5 miles). Meet nr Pytchley Inn, West Haddon, 10am. For info ring leader 07740 995707

50/50 Auction, Yardley Hastings Memorial Hall, 2pm. Goods accepted 8.30am-1pm. Viewing 1-2pm. Enq 01604 696736

Kettering Vinyl, CD & DVD Fair, Parish Hall, Market Place, Kettering, NN16 0AL, 9am-3pm. Free. outofthepastrecords@ntlworld.com

Holcot Multi Yard Sale, 10am-2pm. Free car parking. Refreshments.

Jumble Sale, Pitsford Village Hall, 2-4pm. 20p admission. In aid of Pitsford Thursday Club.

Veterans Return to Grafton Underwood – Illustrated talk given by Matt Smith at All Saints Church, William Street, Kettering, 7.30pm. £4

Desborough’s Annual 40s Daytime activities from noon. In the evening the Ritz will host the 40s dinner & dance, music by Sonnie & the Honeydippers, tickets £21.50 from events@ketteringvenues.co.uk or 07913 331290.

Sunday

MUSIC

Bullit’s Karaoke at The Welcome Inn, Irchester Road, Rushden

Karaoke at Jekyll & Hyde, Wellingborough Road, Npton, 8pm

Bingo and Hoy at Queens Park WMC, Npton

Navy and Marine Club, Lorne Road, Northampton. Entertainment every Sunday from 8pm. Free entry.

Brafield Working Mens Club, A428, John Kirby from 8pm.

New Vintage Plus, Sunday Sessions at The Headland, Longland Road, Npton, 2-5pm

Rockin’ Roadrunner at Abington Park Bandstand, 2-5pm

Jamie Larkin at Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

OTHER

Badminton Club (16+) Duston Sports Centre, Npton. 07946 631449

Fotheringhay Village Hall Sunday Tea, 3pm to 5.30pm. Tea and Cake £2.50.

Quiz at The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, 8pm. Teams of 4, £1pp admission. Cash prize.

Yoga Class, The Elgar Centre, 1A High Street, Upton, 10am to 11.15am. Please bring yoga mat, water and blanket. £7, £5.50 concessions for students and those on a pension.

Tried skinny dipping on holiday? Join us in Northampton on a Sunday evening for naturist swimming, steam & sauna. 0870 765 4326 or email nsg@nsgswim.org.uk for further details.

Village Hall Teas are served, along with a variety of delicious homemade cakes and scones, at Kings Cliffe Village Hall, 2-4.30pm.

Corby Spiritualist Church Service at Autumn Centre, Counts Farm Road, Corby, 3pm (spiritual healing from 2pm). Guest speaker is Cheryl Perkins.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk (4.5 miles). Meet nr the church, Cranford St John, 10am. For info ring leader 01933 398905

Northampton Ramblers Morning Walk (7.25 miles). Meet 10.30am Red Lion PH, Hellidon, .

Car Boot Sale, Harpole Playing Field, 8am-1pm. Sellers 7am. No dogs. Refreshments available. Please park in Playing Field and not in village.

The Ramblers Northampton Day Walk – Little Brington (13 miles). Start 9.30am Saracens Head, Main Street, Please park considerately in the village. Unsuitable for dogs. Lunch alfresco.

Higham Ferrers Footpath Group walk (10 miles) – The National Forest, Thornton. Meet 8.25am Severn Trent Water car park, Reservoir Road, Thornton, Leics

CTC Northampton’s annual “Guy Barber” charity cycle ride to St Neots in aid of Headway. 66 miles at own pace or with others – route sheet provided. Register 9.15am outside Nene Whitewater Ctr, Bedford Road, Entry £5 to HEADWAY charity. Open event – all riders welcome. More info or to register in advance call Brian 01604 622073.

Car Boot Sale at Nene Park Stadium, Irthlingborough. Sellers 7am. Buyers 8am. www,neneparkcarboot.info. Tel 07712 114819.

Pitsford Village Scarecrow, a fun afternoon between 1-5pm at All Saints Church, Pitsford.

Monday

MUSIC

Karaoke at The Golden Horse, Far Cotton, 4pm to 7pm

Acoustic Open Mic at The Woolpack, Rothwell from 9pm.

Northampton Music Appreciation Society presents a concert given by Brenda Griffith & Friends at Quaker Meeting House, Wellington Street, Npton. £4.

THEATRE

Dead Sheep, Royal Auditorium, 7.45pm. Box Office 01604 624811

OTHER

TCB Pub Quiz, Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8pm. Entry £1pp

Bingo, Rifle Band Club, Kettering, 8.30-11.15pm. All welcome.

Just Voices choir Meet Kingsthorpe Baptist Church 7-8.15pm. No need to be an expert singers as all “voices” are welcome. More details stuartpauljenkins@gmail.com or 01604 717866

Iyengar Yoga, 9.30am to 10.45am, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Northampton Morris Men practice nights, 8pm to 10pm. Ages 18 to 80. Instruction is given. More info www.northamptonmorrismen.co.uk

Gretton Netball plays purely for recreational purposes, is non-league based and is a fun way to exercise. No prior experience needed. All women over age 18 invited to come along. We meet on Multi Use Games Area at Recreation Ground, off Kirby Road, 7.25-8.30pm. Cost £1 per session.

PETANQUE Abington Park, near the Bowling Green, 10am-12noon. More details call 01604 642265

Keep Fit & Coffee Morning, Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm

Mums & Tots Group St Mary’s Church, Little Harrowden, 9.30am.

Monday Lunch Club & Bingo at Monks Park WMC, 259 Wellingborough Road, N’pton. 2.30pm.

Tuesday

MUSIC

Just Voices Community Choir, 7pm to 8.30pm at Kingsthorpe Baptist Church, entrance from rear of Waitrose. New members very welcome. You don’t need to be able to read music, just enjoy singing. Details – Stuart Jenkins 01604 455682

Northampton Male Voice Choir 7.30pm at Kingsley Park Methodist Church Hall (opp St Matthews Church), visitors always welcome to come along and join us. For details www.nmvc.co.uk

THEATRE

Dead Sheep, Royal Auditorium, 7.45pm. Box Office 01604 624811

Jason Manford, The Core at Corby Cube, 8pm. Box Office 01536 470470

OTHER

Body Balance Stanwick Village Hall, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. £4 a session. More info call Loraine 07958 382720

Iyengar Yoga, 7pm to 8.30pm, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Line Dancing. Stanwick Village Hall 7.30pm.

Ukelele Club Old Cherry Tree PH, Great Houghton. 6-7pm beginners, 7-8pm improvers, 8-9pm intermediate. Email saraspadmusic@outlook.com to see which group will suit your needs or call 0203 004 6770

Natter Morning Grange Resource Centre, Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering, 10am-12noon. Breaks, teas, coffees all available to purchase. Come and meet new people for a chat.

Absolute Beginners Dance Class – Ballroom and Latin, Weston Favell CE Primary School, Westwood Way (off Wellingborough Road), Npton, 7-8pm. £7pp, singles welcome.

Feel Good Friday Women’s Group 10am-12pm) for women with disabilities or anyone who would like some company. Refreshments, chat, cooking, arts & crafts, massage. Free entry. Market Street Community Room, Brunswick Place (off Exeter Place), Northampton. Call 07985 904190 for details or email feelgoodfridaygirl@hotmail.co.uk

Concern and Bafflement: An exploration of art created during the early decades of the 20 th century. This is the first in a series of lectures – In Morris’s footsteps? Frank Brangwyn: artist, maker, craftsman. Northampton Museum & Art Gallery, 10.15am-12.15pm. £6 per lecture or £25 for the whole series, inc tea /coffee & cake. Ring 01604 837397 to book.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk (4.5 miles). Meet nr the Church, Holcot, 10am. For info ring leader 01536710427

Fund Raising for the Hope Centre”, a alk by John Smith. 10.30-11.45am, different subjects, friendly group, new members very welcome. NASO, St Michaels Road, Northampton. More info 01604 858252

Wednesday

MUSIC

Acoustics Night, Horseshoe Inn, Sheep St, Wellingborough, 9pm. Free entry.

Jazz & Blues at Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8.30pm. Free entry

Acoustic Session at The Cuckoos Nest, Clare Street, Npton, 8.30pm.

Freight Train Jam Night at Thomas A Beckett, St James Road, Npton, 9pm.

Legends Open Mic at Kitty O’Shea’s, St Peter’s Way, Npton, 8pm

Hayden, Country Music Scene, Headland Pub, Longland Road, Npton, 8.30pm.

The Dave Johnson Band at The Artichoke, Moulton, 9-11pm

St Matthew’s Northampton Music & Arts Festival – first day of a 5 day festival. 10am. “Northamptonshire in Art” exhibition featuring works by local art groups and societies. Full details at www.stmatthews-northampton.org.uk

THEATRE

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Derngate Auditorium, 7.30pm. 01604 624811

Dead Sheep, Royal Auditorium, 7.45pm. 01604 624811

90 Glorious Years, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, 2pm. Box Office 01536 414141

OTHER

Craft Club – knitting, stitching and cardmaking Hazlewood Community Ctr, Gainsborough Road, Corby, 7pm to 9pm. 07910 989410

Mums, Grannies, Childminders & Toddlers. Church Hall, Edinburgh Road, 1.30pm to 3pm. Nursery Rhymes and play.

Apollo Badminton Club. playing at Moulton School 7.30-9.30pm. 07425 171724

Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club. 7.30-9.30pm. Kingsthorpe College on Boughton Green road. £5.

Phil Hollis’ Mighty Music Quiz. The Lord Byron, Kingsley Park Terrace, Npton, 9pm

Pilates for Beginners Abington Bowling Club, 1.50-2.50pm. £5.

Over 30s Sports Sessions. Multi Use Games Area, Gretton Recreational Ground, 7-8pm. £2.

Meet New People. Grange Resource Centre, 10am-12noon. Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering. Breakfasts, teas, coffees, all available to purchase.

Bellydance Classes with Fulya The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rooms, 1 Church Lane. Beginners, 6.45-7.45pm £5 otd or £4 in a block in advance OR Advanced, 8-9.30pm £6 otd or £5 in a block in advance.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk (7.5 miles). Meet at The Bell Inn, Little Addington, 9.30am. For info ring leader 01234 713526

Northampton Ramblers Morning Strollers Walk but all welcome (3 miles). Meet 10.30am Grange Inn, Baines Way, A pleasant walk through Grange Park estate to Foxfields Country PakrUse the car park if eating, otherwise park considerately on the road.

Great Easton & District Society. Great Easton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Subject is Orchids – how to keep the blooming things alive and flowering by Ray Creek. Non-members £2.

The Ramblers Northampton Morning Walk – Everdon – Leisurely (6.7 miles). Start 10am Plough Inn, Park considerately in the village. Light lunches can be pre-ordered at the Plough.

Lena Ashwell War Impresario, talk led by Kate Wills. from 7.30-9pm, NASO, St Michaels Road, Northampton. 01604 858252