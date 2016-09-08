What’s on in and around Northamptonshire

Thursday

MUSIC

A K Disco’s Karaoke. O’Malleys Bar, Wellingborough Road, Npton, 8pm.

Jam Night. The Cardigan Arms, Moulton, 9pm to 12am

Corby Male Voice Choir. 7.30pm, St Andrews Church of Scotland (Church Hall), Occupation Road, Corby. www.corbymalevoicechoir.co.uk

Karaoke. The Fox & Quill, Npton, 8pm-late

Simon & Garfunkel. Derngate Auditorium, 7.30pm. 01604 624811

Country Jam Session. Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

OTHER

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Kettering Leisure Village 7pm – 9pm www.tangsoo.net

Towcester County Market. The Chantry House, Towcester, 8.30am to 12noon.

Clubbercise Northampton. With Marie. New dance fitness class set in a darkened room with disco lights & glow sticks. Caroline Chisholm School, 7.30-8.15pm. £6 a class. www.facebook.com/Mariesclubbercise

Whist Drive. Boothville Village Hall, Npton. Doors open 7.15pm. Entry £3 otd. Tea & biscuits halftime.

Community Craft Club. For hand crafters of all levels. Kingfisher Hotel, Golf & Leisure Club, nr Deanshanger, 10.30am-12.30pm. Free.

Natter Morning. Grange Resource Centre, Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering, 10am-12noon. Come and have a chat, meet new people. Breakfasts, teas and coffees all available to purchase.

Dress A Girl Around The World. 1-3pm, Whitefriars Junior School, Boughton Drive, Rushden, Can you spare a pillowcase and one hour to make address for a girl living in poverty? No sewing skills necessary. Help and tea available! More details call Irene Alford 01933 350908

Friday

MUSIC

Disco and Karaoke. The Welcome Inn, Irchester Road, Rushden

Live Music. Malt + Bass, 37 High Street, Corby Old Village, 7pm.

J for Jazz. Play “trad” at The Locks Inn, Foxton Locks, Nr Market Harborough, LE16 7RA, 12.30-2.30pm. Gig is free. Good food, lovely views and happy Jazz. Call 01162 791 515 to book a table if eating.

90s Britpop Invasion. with The Girl From Mars at The Picturedrome, Kettering Road, Npton,

Kontra Roots Club. the region’s premier acoustic showcase, at Earl’s Barton WMC, 1 Queen Street, 8pm. Free admission.

Toadi. Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

THEATRE

Joan Collins. Derngate Auditorium, 7.30pm. 01604 624811

Elvis In Vegas. The Core at Corby Cube, 7.30pm. 01536 470470

OTHER

Street Dance Class. Stanwick Village Hall, 3.45pm to 4.45pm. £4.

Quiz Night. Shoulder of Mutton, Weldon, 8pm.

Bingo. Liburd Room, Whilton Road, Kingsthorpe, 7.30pm to 9.45pm

8-16 Yrs Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club. (Coaching), 5-6.30pm. £4/session. Kingsthorpe College (next to the Uni), Boughton Green Road. Call Jack, 07708 679452 for further details.

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Ringstead Village Hall (NN14 4DA), 6.30pm – 7.30pm. New children & family class. www.tangsoo.net

Fitsteps Class. Kingsthorpe Baptist Church Hall, behind Waitrose, 10am

Tai Chi. Duston Village Hall, Sycamore Road, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. £4.

R-Zone Club. For young people aged 8-13 years at the Community Ctr, Olden Road, Rectory Farm, 5pm to 6pm. Contact Mel 07979 152746 for more details.

Keep Fit & Coffee Morning. Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm

Gentle Yoga. Stanwick Village Hall, 2pm to 3.15pm. Free trial session, no obligation. Call Patricia 01832 358329 or email Patriciazstarkey@aol.com

Craft Club. 11am to 3pm, Church Hall, St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Kettering. Bring your own craft project or take part in a demonstration workshop. Call Sue Shipham 07733 341674. Admission £3.

Relax Kids. New course at Stanwick Village Hall, 10-11am. Songs to sing, games to play, dance, stretch and relax. Call Jo on 07972 680411.

Towcester Farmers’ Market. Richmond Road car park, 9am to 1pm. Profits to support local charities.

Holy Sepulchre Church. Northampton will be open for Heritage Open days (until Sept 11), 10am-4pm (Sun, 12.30-4pm). Info from 01604 754782

AFC Rushden & Diamonds Quiz Night. Rushden Bowls Club, Northampton Road, 7.30pm. £2 ea. Raffle. Retiring bucket collection for Cransley Hospice. Call Glenis 07870 332606

Brafield WMC Quiz Night. Cash prizes on the night.

Saturday

MUSIC

Karaoke Disco. Vocal Club, Bailiff Street, Npton, 8pm till late

Live Music. Malt + Bass, 7 High Street, Corby Old Village, 7pm.

Bob James. Northampton WMC, Sheep Street, Npton

Mod Story. Kettering Athletic Club, NN16 9AE, 9.15pm

80s Disco. Servian Centre, Corby, to help raise funds for stem cell transplant treatment. Tickets £5

Brafield Working Mens Club. A428, Jugar from 8pm.

Tony Gee’s Motown & Soul Disco. Spread Eagle, Wellingborough Road, Npton

Chris Steven. Rifle Band Club, Havelock Street, Kettering, 8.45-11.30pm. Doors open 7pm. Free.

Dreamettes. Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

THEATRE

The Sounds Of Philadelphia & Motown. Derngate Auditorium, 7.30pm. Box Office 01604 624811

A Tale Of Two Cities. Royal Auditorium, 7.45pm. 01604 624811

OTHER

Military Fitness Class. For adults and children at Delapre Park, Northampton, 9.30am to 11am. For info www.bpt-uk.com

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Kingsley School, 10am to 11.15am Children & family class. www.tangsoo.net

Saturday Stage Stars. For 5-8 years at Stanwick Village Hall, 11.15am. £10.50 per week. 45 mins drama, 45 mins Jazz dance, 45 mins singing. Call Lucy 07788 983403

Harrington Aviation Museum. Come and learn about Spies, Supplies & Dangerous Skies. Covert Warfare in World War 2. Open 10am to 5pm (Sundays also)

Free Ballroom & Latin Dance Lessons. James Lewis Court, Cherry Orchard, 1.30pm

Exhibition. Burton Latimer Farms, Farmers and “Ag Labs” at Burton Latimer Heritage Museum, Civic Centre, High Street (Saturdays & Thursdays until Dec 3), 10am-3pm. Free entry.

St Laurence’s Church, Brafield on the Green. Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust Ride and Stride.

Wedding Dress Exhibition. Craft Sale at St John the Baptist Church, Hartwell, 10am-5pm (& Sept 11, 11.30am-4.30pm). Wedding Dresses spanning the last 80 years will be on show.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. (7 miles). Meet at the end of Green Lane, Winwick, 10am. For info ring leader 01604 450946

The Ramblers Northampton Afternoon Walk. Moderate (6.3 miles). Start 1.30pm, The Cock PH. Circular Walk to Ashton and Stoke Bruerne (village at War). Stiles 5+. Also some cows.

Blakesley Village Fete. 3pm, on the Playing Fields. Traditional village fete with stalls, games, pony rides, fun dog show, licensed bar and hog roast.

Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema. Hairspray – The Musical (PG) at East Carlton Country Park, 6.45pm. Tickets www.lunaflix.co.uk

Salcey Saturdays. Salcey Forest, 10-12pm or 1-3pm. Aimed at families who fancy a morning or afternoon outside exploring wildlife and the wilder side of life. Children £7.50 ea (discounts available), adults £1.50. Suitable for ages 4+. Reduction for multiple bookings. www.fireandair.org

Photography. With Peter Hallam – Lamport Hall, 10am-4pm. Booking essential www.goingdigital.co.uk

Funhouse Comedy Club. Weedon Bec Village Hall, West Street, Npton, doors7pm, show 8pm. Tickets £12 adv. www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Whist Drive. Great Easton Village Hall in the Welland Valley, cards dealt from 7.30pm. £2.50pp. Good prizes to be won. 01536 770784

Northampton Ramblers Morning Walk. (5.8 miles). Meet 10.30am Knightley Arms PH, Yelvertoft. A gentle walk to the charming hamlet of clay Coton and back via the Jurassic Way and the Grand Union Canal. A number of stiles, not suitable for dogs.

The Ramblers Northampton Afternoon Walk. (6.3 miles). Start 1.30pm The Cock pub, Roade, 5+ stiles and some livestock in fields. No dogs.

Scream And Scream Again. The Golden Age of British Horror with original international movie posters. Exhibition takes place at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery (until Nov 6).

Jumble Sale. Village Hall, Church Lane, Caldecott, 10.30am-12.30pm. 50p entry.

Coffee Morning. Parish Rooms, Market Place, Kettering, 10am-12noon. In aid of Kaleidoscope Club for adults with learning disabilities. Free.

Northampton Recorder Group. Meet the 2nd Saturday of every month, 2pm, at NMPAT, corner of Kettering Road and Clare Street. More info call Pam 01604 495249.

Antiques & Collector’s Fair. Northampton Market Square (Abington Street end), 9am-4pm. Various stalls.

Table Top Sale. Bozeat Church Community Hall, 1-4pm. Fundraising for Crohn’s & Colitis. For info call 01933 667457

CTC Northampton Brisk. (14+ mph) Cycle Ride to Moreton Pinkney, 38 miles, back by lunchtime. Refreshment stop at Old Dairy Farm. Meet 9.30am nr Hunsbury Hill library, Overslade Close, Contact Phil 07867 388592

CTC Northampton Moderate. (11-12+ mph) Cycle Ride to Moreton Pinkney, 32 miles, back by lunchtime. Refreshment stop at Old Dairy Farm. Meet 9.30am nr Hunsbury Hill library, Overslade Close. Contact Milton 01604 416315.

Charity Coffee Morning. Great Billing Methodist Church. 10.30am to 12.30pm. Open for visitors for the Historic Churches sponsored Ride & Stride.

Sunday

MUSIC

Bullit’s Karaoke. The Welcome Inn, Irchester Road, Rushden

Karaoke. Jekyll & Hyde, Wellingborough Road, Npton, 8pm

Bingo and Hoy. Queens Park WMC, Npton

Navy and Marine Club. Lorne Road, Northampton. Entertainment every Sunday from 8pm. Free.

Brafield Working Mens Club. A428, Bobby Daniels from 8pm.

Tony T and his BirdDogs. Sunday Sessions at The Headland, Longland Road, Npton, 2-5pm

District of Dunchurch Brass Band. Abington Park Bandstand, 2-5pm

Rutland Organ & Keyboard Music Club. Magical Afternoons of Live Music. Market Overton Village Village Hall, Main Street, doors open 1.45pm. Admission £6 otd.

Purple Light District. Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

Chas & Dave. Derngate Auditorium, 7.30pm. 01604 624811

OTHER

Badminton Club. (16+) – Every Sunday at Duston Sports Centre, Npton. For more info call Jay 07946 631449

Fotheringhay Village Hall. Sunday Tea, 3pm to 5.30pm. Tea and Cake £2.50.

Quiz. The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, 8pm. Teams of 4, £1pp admission. Cash prize.

Yoga Class. The Elgar Centre, 1A High Street, Upton, 10am to 11.15am. Bring yoga mat, water and blanket. £7, £5.50 concessions for students and those on a pension.

Tried skinny dipping on holiday?. Join us in Northampton on a Sunday evening for naturist swimming, steam & sauna. All ages welcome, couples & families. Contact Carol 0870 765 4326 or email nsg@nsgswim.org.uk for further details.

Village Hall Teas. Served, along with a variety of delicious homemade cakes and scones, at Kings Cliffe Village Hall, 2-4.30pm.

Weekley Church Summer Fete, 1-3pm. Bouncy castle, pony rides, BBQ And much more. Bring the family.

Southwick Hall, Southwick, nr Oundle. Medieval/Elizabethan manor with exhibitions/grounds/refreshments. Open 2-5pm.

Car Boot Sale. Nene Park Stadium, Irthlingborough. Sellers 7am, Buyers 8am. www.neneparkcarboot.info Tel 07712 114819

The Ramblers Northampton Day Walk. From Farthingstone (12 miles). Start 9.45am opp The Kings Arms, Litchborough Road, Parking in Litchborough Road. A few stiles. Unsuitable for dogs. Lunch alfresco but opportunity for drinks etc at Canons Ashby Tea Rooms. We welcome visitors as part of the Northampton Festival Week.

Monday

MUSIC

Karaoke. The Golden Horse, Far Cotton, 4pm to 7pm

Acoustic Open Mic. The Woolpack, Rothwell from 9pm.

THEATRE

A Tale Of Two Cities. Royal Auditorium, 7.45pm. 01604 624811

OTHER

TCB Pub Quiz. Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8pm. Entry £1pp

Bingo. Rifle Band Club, Kettering, 8.30-11.15pm. All welcome.

Just Voices. Meet Kingsthorpe Baptist Church, 7-8.15pm. More details stuartpauljenkins@gmail.com or 01604 717866

Iyengar Yoga. 9.30am to 10.45am, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Northampton Morris Men. Practice nights every Monday 8pm to 10pm. Ages 18 to 80. Instruction is given. www.northamptonmorrismen.co.uk

Gretton Netball. Plays purely for recreational purposes, is non-league based and is a fun way to exercise. No prior experience needed. All women over age 18 invited to come along. We meet on Multi Use Games Area at Recreation Ground, off Kirby Road, 7.25-8.30pm. £1.

PETANQUE. Abington Park, near the Bowling Green, 10am-12noon. More details call 01604 642265

Keep Fit & Coffee Morning. Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm

Mums & Tots Group. St Mary’s Church, Little Harrowden, 9.30am.

Monday Lunch Club & Bingo. Monks Park WMC, 259 Wellingborough Road, N’pton. 2.30pm.

Tuesday

MUSIC

Just Voices Community Choir. 7pm to 8.30pm at Kingsthorpe Baptist Church, entrance from rear of Waitrose. Details – Stuart Jenkins 01604 455682

Northampton Male Voice Choir. 7.30pm at Kingsley Park Methodist Church Hall (opp St Matthews Church), For details www.nmvc.co.uk

THEATRE

A Tale Of Two Cities. Royal Auditorium, 7.45pm. 01604 624811

Sean Lock. Derngate Auditorium, 8pm. Box Office 01604 624811

OTHER

Body Balance. Stanwick Village Hall, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. £4 a session. More info call Loraine 07958 382720

Iyengar Yoga. 7pm to 8.30pm, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Line Dancing. Stanwick Village Hall 7.30pm.

Ukelele Club. Old Cherry Tree PH, Great Houghton. 6-7pm beginners, 7-8pm improvers, 8-9pm intermediate. Email saraspadmusic@outlook.com to see which group will suit your needs or call 0203 004 6770

Natter Morning. Grange Resource Centre, Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering, 10am-12noon. Breaks, teas, coffees all available to purchase.

Absolute Beginners Dance Class. Ballroom and Latin, Weston Favell CE Primary School, Westwood Way (off Wellingborough Road), Npton, 7-8pm. £7pp, singles welcome.

Feel Good Friday Women’s Group. 10am-12pm) for women with disabilities or anyone who would like some company. Refreshments, chat, cooking, arts & crafts, massage. Free entry. Market Street Community Room, Brunswick Place (off Exeter Place), Northampton, NN1 4BG. Call 07985 904190 for details or email feelgoodfridaygirl@hotmail.co.uk

Barton Seagrave Women’s Institute. Meet at Church House, St Botolph’s Road, Barton Seagrave, 7.30pm. Helen Crabtrees talks about Northamptonshire Curiousities. Competition is A Curious Thing quiz – for us to guess what they are.

My Life In The Prison Service. By K Corcoran, from 10.30-11.45am. Different subjects, friendly group, NASO, St Michaels Road, Northampton. More info 01604 858252

Tea at Two. All Saints Church Hall, Wellingborough, 2-4pm. Come along for a cup of tea/coffee and a cake and a nice chat. Contact Fred Raitt 01933 677988 for further info.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. (6 miles). Meet nr the Bell PH, Odell, MK43 7AT, 10am. For info ring leader 01604 408499

Wednesday

MUSIC

Acoustics Night. Horseshoe Inn, Sheep St, Wellingborough, 9pm. Free entry.

Jazz & Blues. Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8.30pm. Free entry

Acoustic Session. The Cuckoos Nest, Clare Street, Npton, 8.30pm.

Freight Train Jam Night. Thomas A Beckett, St James Road, Npton, 9pm.

Legends Open Mic. Kitty O’Shea’s, St Peter’s Way, Npton, 8pm

BackBeat. Country Music Scene, Headland Pub, Longland Road, Npton, 8.30pm.

THEATRE

A Tale Of Two Cities. Royal Auditorium, 2.30pm/7.45pm. Box Office 01604 624811

OTHER

Craft Club. Knitting, stitching and cardmaking Hazlewood Community Ctr, Gainsborough Road, Corby, 7pm to 9pm. Contact Kay on 07910 989410

Mums, Grannies, Childminders & Toddlers. Church Hall, Edinburgh Road, 1.30pm to 3pm. Nursery Rhymes and play.

Apollo Badminton Club. Moulton School 7.30-9.30pm. Need new players, ideally with some experience. More info call Trevor 07425 171724

Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club. 7.30-9.30pm. Kingsthorpe College on Boughton Green Road. £5.

Phil Hollis’ Mighty Music Quiz. The Lord Byron, Kingsley Park Terrace, Npton, 9pm

Pilates for Beginners. Abington Bowling Club, 1.50-2.50pm. £5.

Over 30s Sports Sessions. Multi Use Games Area, Gretton Recreational Ground, 7-8pm. Open to adults who would like to get fitter and meet other people. Sessions organised by Friends of Gretton Recreation Ground and run by a qualified sports coach from Corby Borough Council. £2 per session.

Meet New People. Grange Resource Centre. 10am-12noon. Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering. Breakfasts, teas, coffees, all available to purchase.

Bellydance Classes with Fulya. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rooms, 1 Church Lane, Beginners, 6.45-7.45pm £5 otd or £4 in a block in advance OR Advanced, 8-9.30pm £6 otd or £5 in a block in advance.

Thoughts On Food. Evening led by Ruth, from 7.30-9pm, Meetings with a variety of topics, NASO, St Michaels Road, Northampton. More info 01604 858252

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. Meet at White Hart PH, Sherrington, 9.30am. For info ring leader 01234 711604

The Ramblers Northampton Morning Walk. Milton Malsor Leisurely (6.5 miles). Start 9.45am Greyhound Pub. Park in pub car park if frequenting after the walk. Pub lunch available after the walk. Unsuitable for dogs. A few stiles.