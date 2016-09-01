What’s on in and around Northamptonshire

Thursday

MUSIC

A K Disco’s Karaoke. O’Malleys Bar, Wellingborough Road, Npton, 8pm

Jam Nigh., The Cardigan Arms, Moulton, 9pm to 12am

Corby Male Voice Choir. 7.30pm, St Andrews Church of Scotland,, Occupation Road, Corby. www.corbymalevoicechoir.co.uk

Karaoke. The Fox & Quill, Npton, 8pm-late

Bluegrass Jam Session. Kingsley Park WMC

OTHER

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Kettering Leisure Village, 7pm – 9pm www.tangsoo.net

Towcester County Market. The Chantry House, Towcester, 8.30am to 12noon. Prices start at 50p

Clubbercise Northampton with Marie. New dance fitness class set in a darkened room with disco lights & glow sticks. Caroline Chisholm School, 7.30-8.15pm. £6 a class. www.facebook.com/Mariesclubbercise

Whist Drive. Boothville Village Hall, Npton. Doors open 7.15pm. £3 otd.

Community Craft Club. Kingfisher Hotel, Golf & Leisure Club, nr Deanshanger, 10.30am-12.30pm.Free.

Natter Morning. Grange Resource Centre, Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering, 10am-12noon. Come and have a chat, meet new people. Breakfasts, teas and coffees all available to purchase.

Jumble Sale. Clipston Village Hall, 7pm.

Nene Valley Astronomical Society. Sudborough Village Hall, Main Street, Sudborough, Kettering, 8pm. Lecture given by Dr Martin Braddock on “The Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life”. £3.

Kettering Stamp & Philatelic Society meeting. Philatelic Auction where members have the opportunity to bid for stamps to add to their collections. St Mary’s Primary School, Fuller Street, Kettering, 7.30pm.

Friday

MUSIC

Disco and Karaoke. The Welcome Inn, Irchester Road, Rushden

Live Music. Malt + Bass, 37 High Street, Corby Old Village, 7pm.

J for Jazz. play “trad” at The Locks Inn, Foxton Locks, Nr Market Harborough, LE16 7RA, 12.30-2.30pm. Gig is free. Good food, lovely views and happy Jazz. Call 01162 791 515 to book a table if eating.

5Ways Barbershop Harmony Chorus. St John the Baptist Church, Hartwell, 7.30pm. Monies raised go to the Fabric Fund of the church. Tickets £5 Adults/£3.50 Children under 11,

Indifference. Kingsley Park WMC

OTHER

Street Dance Class. Stanwick Village Hall, 3.45pm to 4.45pm. £4.

Quiz Night. Shoulder of Mutton, Weldon, 8pm.

Bingo. Liburd Room, Whilton Road, Kingsthorpe, 7.30pm to 9.45pm

8-16 Yrs Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club. 5-6.30pm. £4. Kingsthorpe College, Boughton Green Road. 07708 679452

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Ringstead Village Hall, 6.30pm – 7.30pm. New children & family class.www.tangsoo.net

Fitsteps Class. Kingsthorpe Baptist Church Hall, behind Waitrose, 10am

Tai Chi. Duston Village Hall, Sycamore Road, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. £4.

R-Zone Club. For young people aged 8-13 years at the Community Ctr, Olden Road, Rectory Farm, 5pm to 6pm. 07979 152746.

Keep Fit & Coffee Morning. Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm

Gentle Yoga. Stanwick Village Hall, 2pm to 3.15pm. Free trial session, no obligation. 01832 358329 or email Patriciazstarkey@aol.com

Craft Club. 11am to 3pm, Church Hall, St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Kettering. Bring your own craft project or take part in a demonstration workshop. 07733 341674. Admission £3 inc tea & coffee.

Relax Kids. New course at Stanwick Village Hall, 10-11am. Songs to sing, games to play, dance, stretch and relax. 07972 680411.

Whitefriars Church Retireds’ Group. Bridge Community Office, Whitefriars Junior School, Boughton Drive, Rushden, 1.30-3pm. Quizzes led by Colin. Free. 01933 676989

Outdoor Cinema Evening. Winwick Hall, NN6 7PD with a showing of “Mamma Mia!”. Gates open 5pm, entertainment starts 8pm. Tickets £15 (under 10s free). To book call 08454 130999 or www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/mammamia

Saturday

MUSIC

Karaoke Disco. Vocal Club, Bailiff Street, Npton, 8pm till late

Live Music. Malt + Bass, 7 High Street, Corby Old Village, 7pm.

John Daniels. Northampton WMC, Sheep Street, Npton

SOUL-ar ENERGY. The Wayfarers Inn, London Road, Kettering, 9pm. Modern Soul Music 70s – Today

Tony Gee’s Motown & Soul Disco. Spread Eagle, Wellingborough Road, Npton

Brafield Working Mens Club. A428, Dale David from 8pm.

The Buggs. Kingsley Park WMC

Lee Richards. Rifle Band Club, Havelock Street, Kettering, 8.45-11.30pm. Doors open 7pm. Free.

OTHER

Military Fitness Class. For adults and children at Delapre Park, Northampton, 9.30am to 11am. www.bpt-uk.com

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Kingsley School (NN15 5DP), 10am to 11.15am Children & family class. www.tangsoo.net

Saturday Stage Stars. For 5-8 years at Stanwick Village Hall, 11.15am. £10.50 per week. 45 mins drama, 45 mins Jazz dance, 45 mins singing. Call Lucy 07788 983403

Harrington Aviation Museum. – come and learn about Spies, Supplies & Dangerous Skies. Covert Warfare in World War 2. Open 10am to 5pm (Sundays also)

Free Ballroom & Latin Dance Lessons. James Lewis Court, Cherry Orchard, 1.30pm

Exhibition. Burton Latimer Farms, Farmers and “Ag Labs” at Burton Latimer Heritage Museum, Civic Centre, High Street (Saturdays & Thursdays until Dec 3), 10am-3pm. Free entry.

Jumble Sale. Village Hall, Boughton, 2-4pm. Admission 30p. Proceeds to the village hall.

KOS Musical Theatre Company Craft & Gift Fair. Cranford Hall, nr Kettering, 10am-5pm (& Sept 4). 40 craft workers demonstrating their work. Fully staffed restaurant. Brass band performing in the afternoon. Children’s entertainer. Admission Adults £.50, Seniors £3, Children (age 4-12) £2.50 or Family ticket £9. Free supervised car park.

Evening of Clairvoyance. with Ann Fordham at Kettering Spiritualist Church, St Peters Avenue, 7.30pm. Members £2.50, Guests £3. www.ketteringspirit.org.uk

Greens Norton Village Show. Greens Norton Community Centre, 2.30-5pm. Exhibits for children, floral art, horticulture, handcrafts, art, photograph, bakery and preserves. Refreshments available.

RHTS Event. Model Weekend (& Sept 4), Rushden Station, Station Approach, Rushden,. A weekend crammed full of model trains, planes and motor vehicles plus a brake van ride behind our diesel WD shunter. Fees apply. www.rhts.co.uk

Wellingborough Ramblers. walk (7 miles). Meet nr The White Horse PH, 10am. 01933 441270

Pig Roast .The Fountain PH, Steeple Claydon. Carving from 3pm. Tradition wood cooked Pig Road at £2.50 per roll. 1940s dress up optional, in aid of The Royal British Legion and RNLI. Other attractions are a raffle with over 25 prizes, cake stall, luck dip and much more. All welcome

Car Boot/Table Top Sale. All Saints Church, William Street, Kettering, NN16 9RR, 8.30am. Cost £6. To book call/text 07887 617978.

From Alchemy to All Saints. A light hearted journey from the mysteries of science to the sacred mysteries of the church). Talk by Father Andrew at All Saints Church, William Street, Kettering, 7.30pm. £3.

Vintage Fete. Cavalcade & Horticultural Show, Yardley Hastings Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Church Exhibition, 1-5pm.

Antiques, Collectables and Book Fair. Abington Church Rooms, Park Avenue North, Npton, 10am-4pm. Free.

Jamie Poole’s Art Exhibition. Open Studios, Time Travellers on Platform 1 of Kettering Railway Station (& Sept 4). By appointment 01536 723682

Bargain Hunt. Day Centre, St Matthews Healthcare, 29-31 St Matthews Parade, Npton, 9am-12pm.

The Ramblers Northampton Afternoon Walk. Moreton Pinkney – Leisurely (5 miles). Start 2pm from next to the village hall and Four Candles pub.

Sunday

MUSIC

Bullit’s Karaoke. The Welcome Inn, Irchester Road, Rushden

Karaoke. Jekyll & Hyde, Wellingborough Road, Npton, 8pm

Bingo and Hoy at Queens Park WMC, Npton

Navy and Marine Club. Lorne Road, Northampton. Entertainment from 8pm. Free.

Brafield Working Mens Club,.A428, Mat Roberts from 8pm.

Red Thunder, Sunday Sessions at The Headland, Longland Road, Npton, 2-5pm

Kidlington Concert Brass Band. Abington Park Bandstand, 2-5pm

Easy Sunday. Music featuring Nathaniel Watson, Eton, cello & Raffaella Watson, Oundle, violin at Fotheringhay Church, 3-4pm. Free admission – retiring collection

Guy Surtees. Kingsley Park WMC

OTHER

Morning Worship. special service for the 25th anniversary of the church at Whitefriars Junior School, Rushden, 10.15am.

Badminton Club. (16+) – Duston Sports Centre, Npton. 07946 631449

Fotheringhay Village Hall. Sunday Tea, 3pm to 5.30pm. Tea and Cake £2.50.

Quiz. The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, 8pm. Teams of 4, £1pp.

Yoga Class. The Elgar Centre, 1A High Street, Upton, 10am to 11.15am. Bring yoga mat, water and blanket. £7, £5.50 concessions for students and those on a pension.

Tried skinny dipping on holiday?. Join us in Northampton on a Sunday evening for naturist swimming, steam & sauna. 0870 765 4326 or email nsg@nsgswim.org.uk for further details.

Village Hall Teas. Kings Cliffe Village Hall, P, 2-4.30pm.

Afternoon Tea & Cream Teas. Pitsford Village Hall

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. (5 miles). Meet 10am, West Glebe car park, Cottingham Road, next to Conservative Club. For info ring leader 07821 729982

National Treasures. Flowers & Exhibition with Cream Teas, 2-5pm, St Andrews Church, Yardley Hastings

Holcot Flower & Vegetable Show. Village Hall, Back Lane. Entries welcome from all comers. Hall opens for entries from 10am-12noon. Show starts 3pm. Teas and Grand Auction, 4pm. Schedules available www.holcotvillage.co.uk/flower-vegetable-show/

Higham Ferrers Footpath Group walk. (6 miles) – Higham Ferrers circular. Meet 10am Saffron Road car park, Higham Ferrers.

Corby Spiritualist Church Service. Autumn Centre, Counts Farm Road, Corby, 3pm (spiritual healing from 2pm). Guest speaker is Jennifer Pickton.

Beautiful Butterflies Quiz Trail. Sywell Country Park, 10am-4pm. Butterfly themed quiz trail. Follow the trail map and answer the questions to win a prize. Trail packs £2 from Pump House Café.

Summer Quiz Trail. Irchester Country Park, 10am-4pm. Quiz sheets available from the Quarryman’s Rest Café £2.50.

Marvellous Mammals Quiz Trail. Brixworth Country Park, 10am-4pm. Follow the picture clues around the park to see if you can solve the puzzle. Quiz sheets available from the information booth. Donations welcome.

Handmade & Unplugged, Victoria Inn, 2 Poole Street, NN1 3EX, 1-5pm. Craft fair with music by local musicians.

CTC Northampton Cycle Ride to Sibbertoft. 50 miles at steady pace (13mph average). Refreshment stops at Kelmarsh and Waterloo Farm. Meet 9.30am Moulton Co-op, Stocks Hill, NN3 7TB. Back by 3-4pm. New riders welcome. More info call Ian on 07909 992468

The Ramblers Northampton Evening Walk. Yardley Hastings Circular Day Walk. Leisurely (13 miles). Start 9.30am, The High Street, Yardley Hastings.

Animal Charity Fun Day. Wootton Community Ctr, Curtlee Hill, 12.30-4pm. Raising funds to 2 local charities – Wellidog and Canino Animal Rescue. Stalls inside and out. Dog show, 2pm, followed by a fancy dress (prize for best human dressed as an animal).

Badby Fayre. 2-5pm. Lots of stalls, fun dog show, prize draw, band and much more.

Northampton Ramblers Morning Walk. (6 miles). 10am Royal Oak PH, 1 Chapel Lane, Blisworth. Includes Shutlanger, using the Midshires Way, field paths, some old bridleways with a short section of canal path. Some stiles. Please park in pub car park if staying for lunch, otherwise with consideration in the village.

Monday

MUSIC

Karaoke. The Golden Horse, Far Cotton, 4pm to 7pm

Acoustic Open Mic. The Woolpack, Rothwell from 9pm.

OTHER

TCB Pub Quiz. Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8pm. Entry £1pp

Bingo. Rifle Band Club, Kettering, 8.30-11.15pm. All welcome.

Just Voices. Meet Kingsthorpe Baptist Church, 7-8.15pm. More details stuartpauljenkins@gmail.com or 01604 717866

Iyengar Yoga. 9.30am to 10.45am, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Northampton Morris Men. Monday 8pm to 10pm. Ages 18 to 80. Instruction is given. More info www.northamptonmorrismen.co.uk

Gretton Netball. For recreational purposes, is non-league based and is a fun way to exercise. No prior experience needed. 18+. Multi Use Games Area at Recreation Ground, off Kirby Road, 7.25-8.30pm. £1.

PETANQUE. Abington Park, near the Bowling Green, 10am-12noon. More details call 01604 642265

Keep Fit & Coffee Morning. Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm.

Mums & Tots Group. St Mary’s Church, Little Harrowden, 9.30am.

Monday Lunch Club & Bingo. Monks Park WMC, 259 Wellingborough Road, N’pton. 2.30pm.

National Treasures. Flowers & Exhibition with Cream Teas (until Sept 9), 2-4.30pm, St Andrews Church, Yardley Hastings

Insect Quiz Trail. Barnwell Country Park, 10am-4pm. Fun quiz trail about insects and creepy crawlies. Quiz sheets £2 from the Kingfisher Café (inc a small prize).

Tuesday

MUSIC

Just Voices Community Choir. 7pm to 8.30pm at Kingsthorpe Baptist Church. Details – Stuart Jenkins 01604 455682

Northampton Male Voice Choir. 7.30pm at Kingsley Park Methodist Church Hall. www.nmvc.co.uk

OTHER

Body Balance. Stanwick Village Hall, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. £4 a session. 07958 382720

Iyengar Yoga. 7pm to 8.30pm, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Line Dancing. Stanwick Village Hall 7.30pm.

Ukelele Club. Old Cherry Tree PH, Great Houghton. 6-7pm beginners, 7-8pm improvers, 8-9pm intermediate. Email saraspadmusic@outlook.com to see which group will suit your needs or call 0203 004 6770

Natter Morning. Grange Resource Centre, Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering, 10am-12noon. Breaks, teas, coffees all available to purchase.

Absolute Beginners Dance Class. – Ballroom and Latin, Weston Favell CE Primary School, Westwood Way (off Wellingborough Road), Npton, NN3 3HH, 7-8pm. £7pp, singles welcome.

Feel Good Friday Women’s Group. 10am-12pm for women with disabilities or anyone who would like some company. Refreshments, chat, cooking, arts & crafts, massage. Free. Market Street Community Room, Brunswick Place, Northampton, 07985 904190 for details or email feelgoodfridaygirl@hotmail.co.uk

Trees, Hedges & Our Environment. with Eric Frost, from 10.30am. Different subjects, friendly group, NASO, St Michaels Road, Northampton. 01604 858252

Gretton Village Hall Monthly Lunches. 12.30pm. Residents, cyclists, ramblers and anyone passing through Gretton are welcome to come and enjoy a freshly prepared lunch for only £4. Proceeds support village hall funds.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. (4 miles). Meet Brampton Stables, NN6 8BH, 1.30pm. For info ring leader 01604 646463

New Techniques in Watercolour. with Catherine Staveley – Lamport Hall. Booking essential 01604 781339

Wednesday

MUSIC

Acoustics Night, Horseshoe Inn, Sheep St, Wellingborough, 9pm. Free.

Jazz & Blues. Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8.30pm. Free.

Acoustic Session. The Cuckoos Nest, Clare Street, Npton, 8.30pm.

Freight Train Jam Night. Thomas A Beckett, St James Road, Npton, 9pm.

Legends Open Mic. Kitty O’Shea’s, St Peter’s Way, Npton, 8pm

Tennessee Country. Country Music Scene, Headland Pub, Longland Road, Npton, 8.30pm.

Squeeze. Derngate Auditorium, 7.30pm. 01604 624811

OTHER

Craft Club. Knitting, stitching and cardmaking. Hazlewood Community Ctr, Gainsborough Road, Corby, 7pm to 9pm. Contact Kay on 07910 989410

Mums, Grannies, Childminders & Toddlers. Church Hall, Edinburgh Road, 1.30pm to 3pm. Nursery Rhymes and play.

Apollo Badminton Club. Moulton School. 7.30-9.30pm. More info call Trevor 07425 171724

Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club. 7.30-9.30pm. Kingsthorpe College on Boughton Green road (next to the Uni). £5.

Phil Hollis’ Mighty Music Quiz. The Lord Byron, Kingsley Park Terrace, Npton, 9pm

Pilates for Beginners. Abington Bowling Club, 1.50-2.50pm. £5.

Over 30s Sports Sessions. Multi Use Games Area, Gretton Recreational Ground, 7-8pm. Open to adults. £2 per session.

Meet New People. Grange Resource Centre, 10am-12noon. Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering. Breakfasts, teas, coffees, all available to purchase.

Bellydance Classes with Fulya. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rooms, 1 Church Lane. Beginners, 6.45-7.45pm £5 otd or £4 in a block in advance OR Advanced, 8-9.30pm £6 otd or £5 in a block in advance.

Wildlife Around Pitsford Reservoir. An interesting evening led by Neil McMahon. Regular friendly weekly meetings with a variety of topics. 7.30-9pm. NASO, St Michaels Road, Northampton. 01604 858252

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. (7.5 miles). Meet at The Olde Sun, Nether Heyford, 9.30am. 01604 459156

Venture Autism Monthly Meeting. (1st Wed of each month, exc Oct), 7-9pm, Oakley Vale Community Ctr, Butland Road, Corby, £1.50 entry. Social & wellbeing group for people on the Autism spectrum.

Snowdrops and Spring Gardens. Lamport Hall – an opportunity to blow away the winter cobwebs, explore the gardens and see the snowdrops and spring bulbs. www.lamporthall.co.uk

The NAB Mobile Sight Centre. Deanshanger, outside Memorial Community Centre/Library, 11am-12.30pm AND Towcester, Waitrose car park, Water Lane, 1.30-3.30pm.

The Ramblers Northampton Morning Walk. 7 miles. Start 9.30am, Windmill PH, Badby. If staying for lunch park in pub car park. Several stiles. Possibility of some road walking. Unsuitable for dogs.