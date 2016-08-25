What’s on in and around Northamptonshire

Thursday

MUSIC

A K Disco’s Karaoke. O’Malleys Bar, Wellingborough Road, Npton, 8pm till late

Jam Night. The Cardigan Arms, Moulton, 9pm to 12am

Corby Male Voice Choir. 7.30pm, St Andrews Church of Scotland (Church Hall), Occupation Road, Corby. New members welcome. You don’t need to be able to read music, just enjoy signing. More info www.corbymalevoicechoir.co.uk

Karaoke. The Fox & Quill, Npton, 8pm-late

The Great Birmingham Trombone Band. The Stirrup Cup, Woodlands Avenue, Barton Seagrave, 9-11pm. Admission Free.

OTHER

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Kettering Leisure Village (NN15 6PB), 7pm – 9pm All welcome. More info www.tangsoo.net

Towcester County Market. The Chantry House, Towcester, 8.30am to 12noon. All our items are genuinely baked, grown or crafted by local individuals and are “fairly traded”. We welcome browsers – our prices start at 50p

Clubbercise Northampton with Marie. New dance fitness class set in a darkened room with disco lights & glow sticks. Caroline Chisholm School, 7.30-8.15pm. £6 a class. www.facebook.com/Mariesclubbercise

Whist Drive. Boothville Village Hall, Npton. Doors open 7.15pm. Entry £3 otd. Tea & biscuits halftime.

Community Craft Club. for hand crafters of all levels, Kingfisher Hotel, Golf & Leisure Club, nr Deanshanger, 10.30am-12.30pm. Free.

Natter Morning.Grange Resource Centre, Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering, 10am-12noon. Come and have a chat, meet new people. Breakfasts, teas and coffees all available to purchase.

The Ramblers Northampton Evening Walk. A stroll to Malsor! Moderate (4 miles). Start 7pm, NN4 0NT, The Wooden Walls of Old England, High Street, Collingtree. Park in the pub car park if frequenting it after the walk. A few stiles. Unsuitable for dogs.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk (12 miles). Meet nr The Haycock Hotel, Wansford, PE8 6JA, for car share to Ashton, 10am. For info ring leader 01604 891234.

Bingo. Brafield Working Mens Club, A428

Funhouse Comedy Club. Walnut Tree Inn, 21 Station Road, Blisworth, 8pm. Tickets £9 adv from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

The NAB Mobile Sight Centre. Wellingborough Town Centre, pedestrian area opp The Hind Hotel & Colemans stationery shop, 10am-1pm

Friday

MUSIC

Disco and Karaoke. The Welcome Inn, Irchester Road, Rushden

Live Music. Malt + Bass, 37 High Street, Corby Old Village, 7pm.

J for Jazz. play “trad” (every Fri) at The Locks Inn, Foxton Locks, Nr Market Harborough, 12.30-2.30pm. Gig is free. Good food, lovely views and happy Jazz. Call 01162 791 515 to book a table if eating.

Nice N Easy. The Bluebell Inn, High Street, 8pm (part of Gretton Music Festival). Free admission.

Swedish Delight. The Talbot, Hight Street, 9pm. (part of Gretton Music Festival). Free admission.

The Dave Johnson Trio. The Navigation, Stoke Bruerne, 8.30-10.30pm

PushPop 90s Night. Barratts Club, Npton, 8pm

Kontra Roots Club. Earls Barton WMC, , 8pm. Featuring Cosmo’s Dream, Ben Maggs and Nigel Beck. Free admission.

Tony Gee’s Motown & Soul Disco. Spinney Hill PH, Npton

Billy de Laine. Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

OTHER

Street Dance Class. Stanwick Village Hall, 3.45pm to 4.45pm. £4 per session.

Quiz Night. Shoulder of Mutton, Weldon, 8pm.

Bingo. Liburd Room, Whilton Road, Kingsthorpe, 7.30pm to 9.45pm

8-16 Yrs Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club. (Coaching), 5-6.30pm. £4/session. Kingsthorpe College (next to the Uni), Boughton Green Road. Call Jack, 07708 679452 for further details.

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Ringstead Village Hall (NN14 4DA), 6.30pm – 7.30pm. New children & family class. Beginners welcome. More info www.tangsoo.net

Fitsteps Class. Kingsthorpe Baptist Church Hall, behind Waitrose, 10am

Tai Chi. Duston Village Hall, Sycamore Road, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. Beginners welcome. £4.

R-Zone Club. Ffor young people aged 8-13 years at the Community Ctr, Olden Road, Rectory Farm, 5pm to 6pm. Contact Mel 07979 152746 for more details.

Keep Fit & Coffee Morning. Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm

Gentle Yoga. Stanwick Village Hall, 2pm to 3.15pm. Free trial session, no obligation. Call Patricia 01832 358329 or email Patriciazstarkey@aol.com

Craft Club. 11am to 3pm, Church Hall, St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Kettering. Bring your own craft project or take part in a demonstration workshop. For info call Sue Shipham 07733 341674. Admission £3 inc tea & coffee.

Relax Kids. New course at Stanwick Village Hall, 10-11am. Songs to sing, games to play, dance, stretch and relax. More info call Jo on 07972 680411.

Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema. Showing Pitch Perfect. Stanwick Lakes, 7pm. Tickets www.lunaflix.co.uk

The NAB Mobile Sight Centre. Northampton Abington Street, close to Central Library, 9.30am-1pm

Painting for Beginners. Ringstead Village Social Club, 10am-4pm. Floral Gold with Butterflies in watercolours. £25. Enq & booking tel 01933 460676

Saturday

MUSIC

Karaoke Disco. Vocal Club, Bailiff Street, Npton, 8pm till late

Live Music. Malt + Bass, 7 High Street, Corby Old Village, 7pm.

Brafield Working Mens Club. A428, Ellie Kaye from 8pm.

Kat Baly. Northampton WMC, Sheep Street, Npton

Market Harborough Ukelele Group. (MHUG) at Lydia’s Coffee Shop, High Street, 11am (part of Gretton Music Festival). Free.

Martin McEvoy’s Magnificent Musical Marquee. Gretton Sports & Social Club, off Kirby Road, 2-5.30pm,Big Bopper Disco Entertainment, 6-8.30pm and Just Handsome, 8.30pm (part of Gretton Music Festival). Free admission.

The Andy Warrington Experience. Gretton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10pp, available from Gretton Post Office & Stores. Profits donated to Gretton Pensioners’ Christmas Party (part of Gretton Music Festival).

Isabelle. Walnut Tree Inn, 21 Station Road, Blisworth, 9pm. Free.

Ballroom & Rock ‘n’ Roll Dancing. Holy Sepulchre Church Rooms, Npton, 8-11pm. £4 entry. Single people welcome. Bring your own drinks please.

Tony Gee’s Motown & Soul Disco. Spread Eagle, Wellingborough Road, Npton

Paul James. Rifle Band Club, Havelock Street, Kettering, 8.45-11.30pm. Doors open 7pm. Free admission.

Ton O’Groove. Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

OTHER

Military Fitness Class. For adults and children at Delapre Park, Northampton, 9.30am to 11am. For info www.bpt-uk.com

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Kingsley School 10am to 11.15am Children & family class. All welcome. More info www.tangsoo.net

Saturday Stage Stars. For 5-8 years at Stanwick Village Hall, 11.15am. £10.50 per week. 45 mins drama, 45 mins Jazz dance, 45 mins singing. Call Lucy 07788 983403

Harrington Aviation Museum. – come and learn about Spies, Supplies & Dangerous Skies. Covert Warfare in World War 2. Open 10am to 5pm (Sundays also)

Free Ballroom & Latin Dance Lessons. James Lewis Court, Cherry Orchard, NN3 2TH, 1.30pm

Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema. Showing Top Gun (12A) at Stanwick Lakes, 7.30pm. Tickets www.lunaflix.co.uk

Baby & Kids Nearly New Sale. The Pemberton Centre, Rushden. Lots of stalls to browse! Refreshments available. Entry £1, kids free. Lots of preloved items (toys, clothes etc) at a fraction of the high street cost. To book a stall please call 07577 701161 or email karen_aves@hotmail.co.uk

Step Back In Time. Meet The Tudors Day at Abington Park Museum, 11am-3pm

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. (10 miles) from Shutlanger. Meet nr the Plough, 10am. Please bring picnic lunch. For info ring leader 07745 080061

Junior Night Walk. Brixworth Country Park, NN6 9DG, 7.15-10.15pm. £3pp. Advance bookings only. www.fireandair.org

The Ramblers Northampton Afternoon Walk. Moderate (5.5 miles). Start 2pm, Greens Norton Medical Centre, Towcester Road. Use the Medical Centre car park.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk (7.5 miles) from Maidwell. Meet at Park nr the Church on Draughton Road, 10am. For info ring leader 07748 618089

Northampton Ramblers Morning Walk. (6 miles). Meet 10am The Bartholomew Arms, 30 High Street, Blakesley, A walk via the lost village of Kirby and Bradden. A number of stiles; unsuitable for dogs.

Finedon Local History Society. Exhibition in the Heritage Centre, 71 High Street, Finedon, about the work of Finedon Urban District Council 1895-1935. Free exhibition, 2pm to 4pm (Sat & Sun)

Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema. Showing Ghost (12A) at Stanwick Lakes, 7pm. Tickets www.lunaflix.co.uk

Earls Barton Rally & Country Fayre. (until Aug 29). The Jez Avery Stunt Show, a Viking Battle enactment, many woodland and country exhibits along with a display of Gipsy Caravans. Children’s attractions, amusement rides and Punch & Judy plus much more.

Kettering Civic Society. Coffee Morning at Toller Meeting Rooms, Meeting Lane, Kettering, 10am-12noon. All welcome.

An Introduction to Photography. a talk by Keith & Maureen Edwards at All Saints Church, Kettering, 7.30-9pm. Tickets £3 inc refreshments.

Sunday

MUSIC

Bullit’s Karaoke. The Welcome Inn, Irchester Road, Rushden

Karaoke. Jekyll & Hyde, Wellingborough Road, Npton, 8pm

Bingo and Hoy. Queens Park WMC, Npton

Navy and Marine Club. Lorne Road, Northampton. Entertainment every Sunday from 8pm. Free entry.

Brafield Working Mens Club. A428, 3-D Trio from 8pm.

The Jailbreakers. Sunday Sessions at The Headland, Longland Road, Npton, 2-5pm

Kibworth Band. Abington Park Bandstand, 2-5pm

Tony Gee’s Motown & Soul Disco. St James WMC, Npton, 4pm till late

Ricky Swann. Ringstead Village Social Club, 8pm. Free entry.

The Top Banana Band. Gretton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Bring your own drink. Tickets £10, available from Gretton Post Office. www.grettonmusicfestival.com Proceeds to The Travers Foundation.

Dave Johnson. Solo Piano at Memsaab, Npton, 1-4pm

Johnny Red. Kingsley Park WMC, Npton

OTHER

Morning Worship. Holy Communion at Whitefriars Junior School, Rushden, 10.15am.

Badminton Club. (16+) – Every Sunday at Duston Sports Centre, Npton. For more info call Jay 07946 631449

Fotheringhay Village Hall. Sunday Tea, 3pm to 5.30pm. Tea and Cake £2.50.

Quiz. The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, 8pm. Teams of 4, £1pp admission. Cash prize.

Yoga Class. The Elgar Centre, 1A High Street, Upton, 10am to 11.15am. Please bring yoga mat, water and blanket. £7, £5.50 concessions for students and those on a pension.

Tried skinny dipping on holiday?. Join us in Northampton on a Sunday evening for naturist swimming, steam & sauna. All ages welcome, couples & families. Contact Carol 0870 765 4326 or email nsg@nsgswim.org.uk for further details.

Village Hall Teas. Served, along with a variety of delicious homemade cakes and scones, at Kings Cliffe Village Hall, 2-4.30pm.

Afternoon Tea & Cream Teas. Pitsford Village Hall

Waendel Walkers Club. Sunday Walk – circular route starting & finishing at Old Crown, Ashton (choice of 6 or 12 miles), any time from 10am onwards. No booking or membership required. 50p entry. www.waendel.org.uk

The Ramblers Northampton Circular Day Walk. Moderate (11.3 miles). Start 9.30am, NN14 4AQ, Cranford St Andrews, St Andrews Lane/Grafton Road in the vicinity of the Old Forge Tea Shop (or 8.40am Church Lane). Lunch alfresco. A leisurely walk via Warkton, Grafton Underwood, Twywell and Twywell Hill and Dales. 6 stiles. Unsuitable for dogs.

Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema. Showing “The Blues Brothers” (15) at Stanwick Lakes, 7pm. Tickets www.lunaflix.co.uk

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. (8.4 miles) from Harrold Country Park, 10am. £1 voluntary charge. For info ring leader 01933 676660.

Book Sale & Cream Teas. Live Jazz from the U3A Dixielanders, 3-5.30pm at Great Billing Methodist Church.

Monday

MUSIC

Karaoke. The Golden Horse, Far Cotton, 4pm to 7pm

Acoustic Open Mic. The Woolpack, Rothwell from 9pm.

R ‘n’ R Jive Lessons. The Headland PH, Npton, 8.30pm

OTHER

TCB Pub Quiz. Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8pm. Entry £1pp

Bingo. Rifle Band Club, Kettering, 8.30-11.15pm. All welcome.

Just Voices choir. Meet Kingsthorpe Baptist Church 7-8.15pm. No need to be an expert singers as all “voices” are welcome. More details stuartpauljenkins@gmail.com or 01604 717866

Iyengar Yoga. 9.30am to 10.45am, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Northampton Morris Men. 8pm to 10pm. Ages 18 to 80. Never done it before? Don’t worry instruction is given. More info www.northamptonmorrismen.co.uk

Gretton Netball. Plays purely for recreational purposes, is non-league based and is a fun way to exercise. No prior experience needed. All women over age 18 invited to come along. We meet on Multi Use Games Area at Recreation Ground, off Kirby Road, 7.25-8.30pm. Cost £1 per session.

Keep Fit & Coffee Morning. Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm

Mums & Tots Group. St Mary’s Church, Little Harrowden, 9.30am.

Monday Lunch Club & Bingo. Monks Park WMC, 259 Wellingborough Road, N’pton. Eyes Down 2.30pm.

The Ramblers Northampton Figure-Of-8 Walk. Moderate (18 miles). Start 9.10am, OX17 2EZ, The Three Conies, Thorpe Mandeville (or 8.20am Church Lane). Do not use pub car park. Lunch at The Three Conies with Hook Norton Ales, where own food is ok. Afternoon walk starts 2pm from The Three Conies. Morning via Thenford. Afternoon via Edgcote and the site of Trafford mediaeval village, using The Jurassic and Millennium Ways. 32 + 18 stiles. 150 + 100 metres of climbing.

Car Boot Sale. Harpole Playing Field, 8am to 1pm. Sellers 7am. Refreshments available. No dogs. Please park in Playing Field and not in village.

Tuesday

MUSIC

Just Voices Community Choir. 7pm to 8.30pm at Kingsthorpe Baptist Church, entrance from rear of Waitrose. New members very welcome. You don’t need to be able to read music, just enjoy singing. Details – Stuart Jenkins 01604 455682

Northampton Male Voice Choir. 7.30pm at Kingsley Park Methodist Church Hall (opp St Matthews Church), visitors always welcome to come along and join us. For details www.nmvc.co.uk

All That Jazz. Wig & Pen, 19 St Giles Street, Npton, 9-11pm. Free.

OTHER

Body Balance. Stanwick Village Hall, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. £4 a session. More info call Loraine 07958 382720

Iyengar Yoga. 7pm to 8.30pm, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Line Dancing. Stanwick Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Ukelele Club. Old Cherry Tree PH, Great Houghton. 6-7pm beginners, 7-8pm improvers, 8-9pm intermediate. Email saraspadmusic@outlook.com to see which group will suit your needs or call 0203 004 6770

Natter Morning. Grange Resource Centre, Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering, 10am-12noon. Breaks, teas, coffees all available to purchase.

Absolute Beginners Dance Class. – Ballroom and Latin, Weston Favell CE Primary School, Westwood Way (off Wellingborough Road), Npton, NN3 3HH, 7-8pm. £7pp, singles welcome.

Feel Good Friday Women’s Group. 10am-12pm for women with disabilities or anyone who would like some company. Refreshments, chat, cooking, arts & crafts, massage. Free entry. Market Street Community Room, Brunswick Place (off Exeter Place), Northampton. Call 07985 904190 for details or email feelgoodfridaygirl@hotmail.co.uk

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. (6 miles) from Cosgrove. Meet nr The Barley Mow, Cosgrove, MK19 7JH, 10am. For info ring leader 01604 408499

Wednesday

MUSIC

Acoustics Night. Horseshoe Inn, Sheep St, Wellingborough, 9pm. Free entry.

Jazz & Blues. Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8.30pm. Free entry

Acoustic Session. at The Cuckoos Nest, Clare Street, Npton, 8.30pm.

Freight Train Jam Night. Thomas A Beckett, St James Road, Npton, 9pm.

Legends Open Mic. Kitty O’Shea’s, St Peter’s Way, Npton, 8pm

Reelin ‘n’ Rockin. Beat Scene, Headland Pub, Longland Road, Npton, 8.30pm.

OTHER

Craft Club. Knitting, stitching and cardmaking. Hazlewood Community Ctr, Gainsborough Road, Corby, 7pm to 9pm. New members welcome. Contact Kay on 07910 989410

Mums, Grannies, Childminders & Toddlers. Church Hall, Edinburgh Road, NN2 6PH, 1.30pm to 3pm. Nursery Rhymes and play.

Apollo Badminton Club. Moulton School 7.30-9.30pm. 07425 171724

Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club. 7.30-9.30pm. Kingsthorpe College on Boughton Green road. £5.

Phil Hollis’ Mighty Music Quiz. The Lord Byron, Kingsley Park Terrace, Npton, 9pm

Pilates for Beginners. Abington Bowling Club, 1.50-2.50pm. £5.

Over 30s Sports Sessions.Multi Use Games Area, Gretton Recreational Ground, 7-8pm. Open to adults who would like to get fitter and meet other people. £2

Meet New People. Grange Resource Centre, 10am-12noon. Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering. Breakfasts, teas, coffees, all available to purchase.

Bellydance Classes. with Fulya (every Wed), The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rooms, 1 Church Lane, NN1 3NL. Beginners, 6.45-7.45pm £5 otd or £4 in a block in advance OR Advanced, 8-9.30pm £6 otd or £5 in a block in advance.

The Ramblers Northampton Morning Walk. Moderate (6.5 miles). Start 9.45am, The Chester Arms, nr Bedlam Lane, off A22. If not using The Pub please park in the lay-by just a few yards along the A422 road. Pub lunch available after the walk. The walk takes in Hill Farm, Chicheley Brook, Tickford Park Farm, North Crawley and Little Crawley. A few stiles. Unsuitable for dogs.

Wellingborough Ramblers walk. (6 miles) from Cogenhoe. Meet at Royal Oak PH, 9.30am. 01604 891234