Walk around and discover Corby history

A weekend of events will see a guided walk by an artists and look back at the landscape with a historian.

The events coming to Corby as part of the Our Woods project takes place on Saturday and Sunday September 17 and 18.

The first will be a guided walk when Francis Lowe, an artists and animator will encourage people to explore familiar woodlands in unfamiliar ways.

People can see take part in the event, which runs from 2pm to 3.30pm, by meeting at the junction of Colyers Avenue and Highbrook.

The second event of the weekend is on Sunday and is entitled Landscapes and Timescapes.

The walk is hosted by local historian Dr Peter Hil who will look at how the people of Corby have interacted with their landscape and the resulting myths. folklore, art, literature and song.

It runs from 12pm to 2pm and those wishing to join the walk can meet at the Greedy Pig Cafe in Rockingham Road.

Both events are suitable for people over the age or 11 but minors must be accompanied. Tickets cost between £3 and £5 for each event.

For further information about the Our Woods project and future events visit www.deeprootstalltrees.org/our-woods

To book a place on either of the walks visit www.thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470.