USA’s Cool Ghouls play The Lab in Northampton

San Francisco four piece Cool Ghouls head to The Lab next week as part of their inaugural visit to the UK.

The band released their latest album Animal Races earlier this year. It follow’s 2014’s sophomore LP A Swirling Fire Burning Through the Rye.

They mix the sound of acts like The Troggs and The Monks with psychedelia. Support is by Northampton indie quartet The Keepers and Kettering’s Monarchs.

All play the Charles Street venue on Wednesday, September 21. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £4 in advance via www.wegottickets.com