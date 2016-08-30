See a much-loved 80s movie in the open air of Stanwick Lakes

One of the most recognisable movies of the 1980s can be seen at Stanwick Lakes on Saturday, September 3.

Top Gun stars Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer and Tom Skerritt.

Cruise plays Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a young Naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise.

He is given the chance to train at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School at Miramar in San Diego.

The screening has been organised by Luna Flix which has arranged a number of screenings of top movie across the county and with several more lined up throughout September.

People going along to the screening are advised to take a torch, garden chair, blanket and some warm clothing.

Wine bottles are allowed but no glass cups.

The doors to Stanwick Lakes open at 7pm with the film starting at 8.30pm and finishing around 10.30pm.

Tickets for the screening must be booked in advance and cost £8.50 for people under 15 and £12.50 for adults.

For further details about this screening, future events and to book tickets in advance visit www.lunaflix.com.