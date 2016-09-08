Film drama about two actors shown on the Corby screen

The original actor to play Hannibal Lecter on the big screen stars in a film to be shown at The Core at Corby Cube.

Brian Cox stars in the film The Carer which can be seen on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13 and 14.

When Dorottya, an ambitious young Hungarian actress, takes on the unenviable job as carer of the once great stage actor Sir Micheal Gifford, the two instantly clash.

He’s a sorry-for-himself, grumpy old has-been, and she is stubborn, standing up to him, as no one else dares.

To the surprise of both, conflict is exactly what they need.

Fuelled by quarrels and a mutual love of Shakespeare, their relationship sparks and each finds the other an inspiration.

Unfortunately, this symbiosis arouses the jealousy of Sir Michael’s daughter, Sophia, and his faithful ex-lover Milly.

It can be seen at 11.30am on Tuesday and 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Tickets for the screening, or more information, can be booked by calling the ticket office on 01536 470470 or by visiting www.thecorecorby.com.