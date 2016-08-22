Top dance acts to play in Woods near Kettering

Shades Of Rhythm, Brandon Block and Signum are among some of the acts who will be playing Sound In The Woods festival next week.

The festival will feature a mixture of house, deep house, trance, hard house, drum and bass, grime, hip-hop, hardcore, electro, EMD, acoustic and reggae.

DJs performing at the festival include Brandon Block, Shades Of Rhythm, Signum, Amber D, Yomanda, Marc Smith, Phil Mackintosh, Al Storm, Allen & Envy, Kernzy & Klemenza, Gio, Cut-Up, Chris Fear, Padraig Ballyer, Mileage, DJ Bubble, Torro, DJ Intense, Sensiriti Sound System, Bam! Takeover!, Eq, Fresha, Goodkat & Gosha, Alisha, Forte, Rhythm Districk Djs, Stacy James, Jason Swift, Kris Mansfield, DJ Aybee, Paul & Sharon Creed, DJ Deadline, DJ Scottie, Guy Garrett, Manz Wid Morals, Jah Troopers, Iyf, Sid Seye Binge, Big Worm, Chris Duckett, DJ Rivum, DJ O.P.1, Mark ‘Crusoe’ Robinson and The Force

MCs include Mc Frikshon, MC Energy, DGS, Mc Twinnee and Devious MC.

There will be acoustic performances from Kenneth J Nash, Chris Duckett, Ross Alexander, The Abrahams, Taylor Louise Thomas, Tim Jon Brophy, Holly Perkins, Catherine Ashby and Luna Rosa.

Shades Of Rhythm (pictured) comprise Rayan Gee, Nick Slater and Kevin Lancaster and head to Sound In The Woods on the back of performances at Boomtown Fair and Green Meadows.

In 1989 a number of tracks from their album Frequency took hold of the emerging rave scene. Over the years they have played alongside the likes of Prodigy and 808 State and performed on Top Of The Pops.

Besides live music, there will be performance art, plays, circus skills and traders.

Sound In The Woods is on Saturday, September 3 at The Secret Woods at the Sir John Lowther Centre in Glendon, near Kettering.

Tickets are available now and cost £25 with free postage and no booking fee.

Visit www.woodsfest.co.uk for more details.