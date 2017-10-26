Top bands coming to Kettering

ELO Again, The Sensational 60s Experience and The Fureys are all bringing their UK tours to The Lighthouse in Kettering.

ELO Again – Return to the Blue Tour, is on Saturday, October 28. The band will be playing all of the iconic act’s biggest hits. Tickets £22.50 and music from 7.30pm.

The following night, The Sensational 60s Experience will feature Mike Pender, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes and The New Amen Corner.

Pender is the original voice of The Searchers. Herman’s Hermits chalked up more than 20 top 20 singles and 10 hit albums. Tickets cost £28.50. Music from 7.30pm.

Next Tuesday, Irish music The Fureys (pictured) headline. The band is renowned for their hits including I Will Love You and When You Were Sweet 16. Tickets cost £20. Music from 7.30pm.

For more details visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141.