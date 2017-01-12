WIN a family ticket to Wellingborough’s spectacular Cinderella panto

If you thought pantomime season was over, then think again.

We’ve teamed up with Wellingborough Pantomime Society to celebrate its special 50th anniversary production of Cinderella.

The society is in its golden jubilee year and is performing Cinderella at the Castle Theatre in the town from January 18 to 22.

The show will run for five days with evening performances starting at 7.30pm, and matinees on the Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.

A traditional script, partnered with lively musical numbers, colourful costumes and the odd surprise is sure to be a delight for the family.

The society is proud to boast so much family involvement with no less than a dozen separate families working together to ensure a happy, successful production.

Part of what makes the 50th anniversary production so special is that past performers have returned as part of the production team, including director Barry McIlroy and choreographer Kim Mallows.

Other long-term members have returned to the stage with sons and daughters while others have progressed to important backstage support positions and have several second generations appearing on stage.

There will be ‘signed’ performances on the Wednesday and the Sunday. For tickets call 01933 270007 or see www.castletheatre.co.uk.

HOW TO ENTER

For your chance to win a family ticket (two adults and two children) to Cinderella, just answer the following question:

What year was Wellingborough Pantomime Society Formed?

Please email your answer to wellingboroughpantomime@outlook.com with a contact name and number.

Please state Cinderella competition as the subject. Competition closes 7pm on Monday, January 16.

Correct entries will go into a hat and be drawn at random. The ticket will be for the show on Wednesday, January 18.